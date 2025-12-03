“I hope people feel the spirit’: The Ultra Sonics bring pop and rock holiday tunes to Hamilton stage

Guests can expect to hear covers of songs by artists such as Mariah Carey, Wham! and more.

“I hope people feel the spirit and joy of Christmastime, and that they share it with family and friends. Christmas is about the season, not just about the day, and people can enjoy that together,” he said.

The Ultra Sonics, a Cincinnati-based group, will bring fresh energy to a collection of festive songs with four vocalists and a six-piece band.

“The Ultra Sonics are upbeat. They are often referred to as a party band. It’s going to be a lot of fun, but there will be some traditional elements to the show as well,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “There are a lot of big tunes with some great harmonies. In fact, they are bringing in a special guest singer, Katelyn Quinn, from Hamilton, Ohio. She can really knock it out of the park.”

The Ultra Sonics will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 as part of the Fitton Showstoppers series. Tickets are $41 for Fitton Center members and $51 for non-members and may be purchased at www.fittoncenter.org.

The venue is at 101 S. Monument St.

“Christmas is about joy. It’s about fun. It’s about coming together. Nothing does that better than music, and this band really brings it,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “The individual talent on stage is enormous, and as they come together, this is a highly experienced group of musicians. It’s their first time doing a big show in Hamilton and they are really excited.”

The performance will have a Christmas vibe, and the stage will be decorated. A surprise local guest will begin the show with a musical reading of “The Night Before Christmas.”

“We have been working with The Ultra Sonics for over six months on this show,” MacKenzie-Thurley said. “We’ve been talking with them about sets, staging and lighting. They’ve been working with our technical director on how they want it to look and sound on stage. In fact, they are coming in a week early to prepare for the show.”

Also in the galleries, the Rock & Root exhibition will be on view through Jan. 9. The exhibition encompasses two solo shows by Cathryn Amidei and Amanda Evans, and a two-person show featuring Amy Kolar Anderson and Amanda Lechner.

In addition, handmade gifts from local artists will be on display as part of the “Bake Sale” through Christmas Eve. You can also purchase tickets, or gift certificates for a show, or give the gift of a class or a workshop. For more details, visit, www.fittoncenter.org.