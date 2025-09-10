How music is helping Monroe students to learn, and to be a little more calm

Some Monroe teachers have chosen on their own to take the initiative to incorporate the short periods of quiet music listening into their instructional day, said Monroe Schools Superintendent Robert Buskirk.

“Our staff have seen a lot of positive outcomes from leading Mindful Music Moments with their students each day,” said Buskirk.

“Whether it’s settling in after a busy morning arrival or the excitement of recess, taking a few minutes to pause and listen helps everyone return to the classroom in the right mindset to learn.”

The program is provided by a Cincinnati-based, non-profit organization — The Well — and officials with the group note on their website Mindful Music Moments has grown to be a national program that “combines mindful, creative prompts with world-class orchestra, jazz, world and new music for daily use in schools and organizations.”

In the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region, the program supports more than 60 schools, more than 25 districts and upwards of 29,000 students, said officials at the Well in a short video on its website showing the classroom program in action.

Students sit quietly with eyes closed and listen to a few minutes of calming music.

Monroe Elementary School Counselor Megan Rosenthal said the program has many advantages and and is overall enhancing students’ learning.

The short, relaxing musical periods of listening remind students they can exercise a calm approach to their school day, said Rosenthal.

“As school counselors, we often witness the daily stress our students face. Mindful Music Moments provides a valuable opportunity to teach students how to pause, breathe, and respond thoughtfully to challenges, rather than reacting impulsively to their emotions,” she said.

“By engaging in this daily practice, students develop essential emotional regulation skills they can rely on both now and in the future.”

“And in addition to its mindfulness benefits, the program introduces students to a wide range of musical genres—from opera and classical to musical theatre and contemporary hits—broadening their cultural exposure and enriching their overall learning experience,” said Rosenthal.