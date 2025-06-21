High temps are here: A guide to local splash pads, spray parks and swimming pools

Here are some of the local splash pads and swimming pools open as summer is in full swing and temperatures have soared:
Hamilton
What: Multiple spray pads open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Locations: Benninghofen Park, 913 Noyes Ave.; Booker T. Washington Center, 1140 S. Front St.; Crawford Woods, 2470 Hancock Ave.; Jim Grimm Park, 1025 Cleveland Ave.; L.J. Smith Park, 1150 Joe Nuxhall Blvd.; Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St. and Millikin Woods, 195 N. Washington Blvd.
Middletown
What: Two splash pads
Locations: Smith Park at Tytus and Verity Parkway and Douglas Park, Minnesota Street.
West Chester Twp.
What: West Chester Splash Park
Location: 8545 Beckett Road (Beckett Park West)
Fairfield
What: New splash pad at Harbin Park. Adjacent to two separate playgrounds for children ages 2-5 and 6-10.
Location: 1300 Hunter Road
What: Fairfield Aquatic Center
Location: 2605 Augusta Blvd.
Liberty Twp.
What: A splash pad at Liberty Center, activated by a start button, so sometimes the water appears off.
Location: 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp.
Springboro
What: Splash pad at Kacie Jane Park
Location: 525 W. Lytle-Five Points Road, Springboro
Oxford
What: Oxford Aquatic Center
Location: 701 Kay Ranch Drive
To send information about a splash park, pad or swimming pool to be included, email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
About the Author