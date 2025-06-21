High temps are here: A guide to local splash pads, spray parks and swimming pools

What: Multiple spray pads open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Memorial Day through Labor Day. Locations: Benninghofen Park, 913 Noyes Ave.; Booker T. Washington Center, 1140 S. Front St.; Crawford Woods, 2470 Hancock Ave.; Jim Grimm Park, 1025 Cleveland Ave.; L.J. Smith Park, 1150 Joe Nuxhall Blvd.; Marcum Park, 116 Dayton St. and Millikin Woods, 195 N. Washington Blvd.

Middletown

What: Two splash pads Locations: Smith Park at Tytus and Verity Parkway and Douglas Park, Minnesota Street.

West Chester Twp.

What: West Chester Splash Park Location: 8545 Beckett Road (Beckett Park West)

Fairfield

What: New splash pad at Harbin Park. Adjacent to two separate playgrounds for children ages 2-5 and 6-10. Location: 1300 Hunter Road What: Fairfield Aquatic Center Location: 2605 Augusta Blvd.

Liberty Twp.

What: A splash pad at Liberty Center, activated by a start button, so sometimes the water appears off.

Location: 7100 Foundry Row, Liberty Twp.

Springboro

What: Splash pad at Kacie Jane Park

Location: 525 W. Lytle-Five Points Road, Springboro

Oxford