Harlem Globetrotters to bring 100 Year Tour to Nutter Center

Since 1926, the Globetrotters, members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, have used their global tour to showcase their iconic brand of basketball to tens of millions in over 124 countries and territories across six continents.

In addition, the current team of elite men and women has more than 60 Guinness World Records, including 18 set just last year, the most of any team in any sport, according to a news release.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 22. A presale begins at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 15. For tickets or more information, visit harlemglobetrotters.com.