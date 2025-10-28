Hamilton LaRosa’s adding drive-through window

The renovation at 770 NW Washington Blvd. is intended to make the dining room more comfortable and improve guest convenience, according to the company.

“We proudly celebrated 25 years in Hamilton in 2024, and we are excited to add the new drive-up pick-up window, as another way to serve our guests’ hungry families,” said Gregg Pancero, Jr., LaRosa’s Hamilton franchise owner.

Franchise partner David Albanese said the new window will add a new level of convenience as guests can order ahead using LaRosa’s app or online ordering, pay for their meal, then pick up at the window without leaving their vehicle.