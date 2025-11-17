Hallmark’s ‘Finding Mr. Christmas contestant from Hamilton shares his journey

“Finding Mr. Christmas” Season 2 contenders hail from New York to California, including two men from Ohio.

“I moved around a lot as a kid. My sisters were in Ohio, and my Mom ended up moving to Ohio when I was really young. It was first or second grade, and that is how we ended up in Hamilton,” said Brodie.

Brodie graduated from Hamilton High School in 2011. He modeled in high school for Abercrombie & Fitch.

“I played football and basketball. That is what I was mainly involved in when I was in school. I do remember my senior year when I got done with basketball season. I was like ‘what am I going to do after school now?’ because I had been doing sports for so long. After I got done, I didn’t know what to do, so I started going to the gym a lot after that, and that is when I really started working out,” he said.

Brodie still has family and friends in the Hamilton area, who have been supportive of him on “Finding Mr. Christmas.”

“I definitely still have friends that live in the area that I talk to often. They have been sending me messages as the show has been going on, just saying they are watching and cheering me on. That’s always nice. I do have a sister that lives there, so I go back there every once and a while, and I’ll see her,” Brodie said.

Credit: Kim Nunneley Credit: Kim Nunneley

“When I think back about Hamilton and what it really provided for me, obviously, when it comes to sports, I remember my coaches, specifically my football coaches, they gave me a lot of good motivation, inspiration and knowledge for life and things I remember today. For example, they gave me the work ethic that I have now, and they gave me the perspective on life that I have now, I’m really grateful for that,” he said.

Brodie is an actor and model, who started his acting career after his girlfriend gave him lessons as a gift. He currently resides in Los Angeles.

“I mentioned to my girlfriend that I wanted to get back into modeling, and I also wanted to get into acting, so she surprised me with an acting class and that turned into me getting agents, and finally, we moved out to Los Angeles,” Brodie said.

He said he was 24 or 25 when he decided to pursue modeling and acting full time. Through a connection, he found out about “Finding Mr. Christmas.”

“I was a little skeptical about doing reality TV, but it’s Hallmark so they are very family friendly. It’s a fun show. It’s also about acting. It’s acting challenges and I knew it would make me a better actor. So, that’s why I started doing the whole casting process and I ended up on the show,” Brodie said.

“Finding Mr. Christmas” is Hallmark’s first reality television series competition that premiered in the fall of 2024. The series follows a group of men who compete in various Christmas-themed challenges to win the title of “Mr. Christmas.” At the finale, the winner also receives a leading role an upcoming “Countdown to Christmas” Hallmark Channel movie. Season 2 of “Finding Mr. Christmas.” Premiered on Oct. 27 on the Hallmark Channel.

Each episode promises to bring a mix of fun and competition as the contestants face off in a series of festive challenges. To date, Jake Schume, Drake Kuyper and Logan Shephard from Cincinnati have been eliminated.

“The biggest thing that I think I’ve learned about myself is just how much I’ve grown. Thinking about even when I first moved to Los Angeles, there are so many things that I can do now that I wouldn’t have been able to do then, like acting in front of the camera, acting in front of people and talking in front of other people. It can be very nerve-wrecking and being able to be in a spot now where I can do that shows how much I’ve grown,” Brodie said.

One thing he would like to say to viewers who is ‘Thank you.”

“Thank you so much for watching the show and supporting me, saying #TeamMarcus, just believing in me that I can do it, or that I can win the show,” Brodie said.

The eight-week competition is being judged by Bennett, Melissa Peterman and a different guest judge each week. New episodes air on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. Central on the Hallmark Channel and stream the next day on Hallmark+. “Episode 4: A Very Merry Talent Show” is set to air Nov. 17 on the Hallmark Channel.