Halle Berry engaged to Dayton native Van Hunt after 6 years of dating

“Of course I said ‘Yes’ I would marry him,” Berry told Fallon.

Berry, 59, and Hunt, 55, have been dating for nearly six years. They were introduced to each other during COVID by way of Hunt’s brother and grew closer virtually while quarantined.

They notably spoke about their relationship during their first televised interview together last June on “Today with Jenna & Friends.” Berry was particularly grateful she and Hunt developed a friendship first.

“Before we ever got together in any physical kind of way, I had fallen madly in love just through talking and telling and sharing all of our good, our bad, our dirty,” Berry told host Jenna Bush Hager. “We were completely honest.”

Hunt is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer. He released his debut album, “Van Hunt,” in 2004. In 2007 he won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals along with John Legend and Joss Stone for the tribute version of Sly & the Family Stone’s “Family Affair.”

This will be Berry’s fourth marriage. She was previously married to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997 and R&B singer Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005. Berry shares a daughter, Nahla, 17, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, and a son, Maceo, 11, with ex-husband Oliver Martinez, to whom she was married from 2013 to 2016.

Hunt is dad to a son from a previous relationship.