Guide: Fall events and festivals in Butler and Warren counties

BUTLER COUNTY

Liberty Township Fall Festival: Sept. 27

Happening at Liberty Park from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 27, guests of all ages can experience a variety of activities, including crafts, inflatables, live entertainment and more. Includes local vendors and food trucks. 6757 Yankee Road. Free.

IKEA celebrates 40 years: Sept. 27

IKEA will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a family-friendly event 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 27. The event will feature activities and workshops open to the public. The retailer will also raffle IKEA items throughout the day. (Participants must be an IKEA Family member to participate in raffles; membership is free.) Activities include charcuterie board building, napkin origami, cookie decorating for kids, an 80s-themed fashion show and more. 9500 IKEA Way in West Chester Twp. ikea.com

Pyramid Hill Art Fair: Sept. 27-28

Art Fair at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 27 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 28. The event is free for park members and for children ages 5 and younger, and $5 for non-member guests. “Art Fair is returning this year, and we will have over 50 local and national artists, who are going to be joining us. We are excited to see all the different things they will bring,” said Delaney French, marketing manager at Pyramid Hill. As part of the two-day festival, guests can enjoy a day out in the park, in nature, along with all the other festivities that feature art and live music. There will be a variety of food trucks and family-friendly activities. 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton. pyramidhill.org

Pioneer Life at Governor Bebb MetroPark: Sept. 27-28

Offering guests an immersive experience at Pioneer Life, guests can explore Governor Bebb’s Pioneer Village, talk with interpreters in historic dress, sample pioneer cooking, make candles, and learn lessons in the village schoolhouse. “I would encourage people to explore the whole village and take in all there is to offer, because there is a lot of different activities that they can do,” said Nick Lavoie, program and events outdoor educator at MetroParks of Butler County. Pioneer Life is noon-4 p.m. Sept. 27-28. Cost is $5 per person, paid at the gate. Children ages 2 and younger are free. There will be a number of demonstrations, such as woodworking, weaving, spinning and more. YourMetroParks.net

Hamilton Hispanic Festival: Sept. 28

Celebrating the food, music, and dance of Hispanic and Latino cultures, Hamilton will host its second annual Hamilton Hispanic Festival from 2-9 p.m. Sept. 28 at Marcum Park. Admission is free. Adriana Reyes, founder and co-chair of the event, said the Hamilton Hispanic Festival is a celebration of the rich culture and history of the Hispanic community in Hamilton. It’s an opportunity to acknowledge the contributions of Hispanic individuals to the city and foster understanding and appreciation among diverse communities. 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. hamiltonhispanicfestival.com

Fairfield International Celebration: Oct. 4

Celebrate cultures from around the world with live music and dance, international food, cultural exhibits and hands-on activities from 3-9:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Village Green Park. Entertainment will include the Hellenic Dancers of Cincinnati at 3:45 p.m., a screening Disney Pixar’s “Coco” at 4 p.m., a performance by Dancing Queen, An ABBA Salute and 7:30 p.m. and more. There will also be crafts, games and plenty of photo ops between 3-6 p.m. Free. 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield.

The Great Pumpkin Fest: Oct. 4

The Great Pumpkin Fest will be 2-6 p.m. Oct. 4 at Keehner Park in West Chester Twp. Activities will include a petting zoo, a costume parade, a “Not-So-Scary” haunted trail, games and more. Children are encouraged to dress in costume and bring a bag to collect candy. Free. westchesteroh.org

Trenton Fall Festival: Oct. 4

The City of Trenton will host its Fall Festival from 2-9:30 p.m. Oct. 4 at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. Event highlights will include a cruise-in from 3-6 p.m., live entertainment from Mick Blankenship followed by headliner That Arena Rock Show. The event will be capped off with fireworks at 9 p.m. Free admission. facebook.com/CityofTrentonOhio

Apple Butter Festival 2025 at Hueston Woods: Oct. 4-5

The Apple Butter Festival, presented by Oxford Museum Association, will be at Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 4-5. The cost of admission is $5 per adult, or $10 per car. Children 12 and younger enter free. This popular fall celebration will feature fresh apples, apple butter, funnel cakes, kettle corn, live music and more. Apple Butter Making Demonstrations from noon-3 p.m. each day. A park naturalist will be at the park 12:15-1:15 p.m. daily. DJ John will be on site from 10 a.m.-noon, both days. Wild Water Bluegrass Band will perform from 2-4 p.m. daily. 6924 Brown Road, Oxford (by the golf course). Proceeds support education and preservation activities of the Oxford Museum Association. oxfordmuseumassociation.com

Fall Kick-Off Bash at Jungle Jim’s International Market, Oct. 4-5

Jungle Jim’s International Market invites the community to celebrate 50 years with a free, family-friendly Fall Kickoff Bash 1-6 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Fairfield location. Guests can select seasonal mums and pumpkins from the Jungle Jim’s Pumpkin Patch and enjoy an afternoon of fall flavors, games and activities for all ages. Highlights include concessions by The Oscar Event Center team, seasonal fall beers, hard and non-alcoholic ciders, pumpkin toss and apple dipping games, face painting and more. There will be a Honey Hill Farm Petting Zoo 1-5 p.m. Oct. 4, and on Oct. 5, guests can participate in a Painting with a Twist activity. Free. .eventbrite.com/e/saturday-fall-kickoff-at-jungle-jims-fairfield-tickets-1587198285799?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Operation Pumpkin: Oct. 10-12

The 14th Annual Operation Pumpkin Festival will return to downtown Hamilton 11 a.m.–10 p.m. Oct. 10-11 and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Oct. 12. Entertainment throughout the weekend will include the pumpkin weigh-off, a sanctioned event through the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth. Giant sculpted pumpkins will line the streets, with live sculpting taking place on Friday and Saturday. The sculpting team, led by William Wilson of Wicked Designz, includes a group of world renowned sculptors. For the first time in Operation Pumpkin’s history, the festival will feature national headlining acts on the main stage, spanning genres and generations, from ARRA’s classic rock tributes (Friday) to rising Nashville country artist Clayton Mullen (Saturday) and Michelle Robinson Band (Sunday). .operation-pumpkin.org WARREN COUNTY

Country Applefest in Lebanon: Sept. 27-28

Country Applefest in Lebanon at the Warren County Fairgrounds will have more tha 300 arts, crafts, and food vendors as well as live entertainment each day. Gates open at 10 a.m. daily. The festival goes until 7 p.m. Sept. 27 and ends at 6 p.m. Sept. 28. Rain or shine event. Admission is $2 per person and ages 12 and younger are free. Admission is cash only at the gate. Free parking. The festival is handicapped accessible. countryapplefest.com

Ohio Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville: Oct. 11-12