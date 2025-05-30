Guide: Pride events in Hamilton, Middletown, Cincinnati and more

Pride Block Party in Cincinnati

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 5

Location: ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, 25 Race St., Cincinnati

Description: Local exhibitors and giveaways, food trucks, activities and entertainment prior to a concert with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra featuring MUSE Cincinnati’s Women’s Choir and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 runner-up Sapphira Cristál.

Pride Night at Great American Ball Park

When: 9 p.m. June 6

Location: Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati

Description: Pride night at the Cincinnati Reds game includes giveaways. The Reds play the Arizona Diamondbacks and the first pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

Hamilton Pride Festival

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 7

Location: Rotary Park: 2 N. Second St., Hamilton. Marcum Park: 106 N. Second St., Hamilton

Description: Hamilton Pride will begin with a parade at 11:45 a.m., with its route starting at Rotary Park and traveling to Marcum Park. After the parade, a festival will be held at Marcum Park with local vendors, activities, and more. Positive signs, attire and flags are encouraged.

Middletown Pridefest

When: 5-8 p.m. June 20

Location: 1131 Central Ave., Middletown

Description: Local vendors will be in attendance at Middletown’s Pridefest this June. The event is sponsored by The Meadows Restaurant, Phoenix Insurance, Caracole and more.

Cincinnati Pride Festival and Parade

When: June 28, all day

Where: Sawyer Point Park, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati

Description: Annual event with vendors, live music, food trucks entertainment and more.

Lebanon Pride Festival

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 12

Location: Downtown Lebanon

Description: Lebanon’s second annual Pride event will be held throughout the town July 12. There will be various education and resource booths, a beer garden, a children’s area, special shops and more. The event will also be held within Lebanon’s DORA District, so guests over the age of 21 can carry alcoholic beverages between the businesses.

Dayton Pride

When: June 5-8

Location: Downtown Dayton

Description: Dayton will celebrate Pride Month with a weekend-long celebration, set to begin with an interfaith service June 5. A parade will kick off at 11 a.m. June 7 on Second Street, followed by a festival to be held down St. Clair Street with live music, merchandise, vendors and a dedicated family area. Additional events will be held throughout the weekend.

Pride on Fifth

When: Noon-6 p.m. June 7

Location: 501 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: Alongside Dayton Pride, the Oregon District will host its own Pride Month celebration June 7. There will be multiple stages for music and drag performances, local vendors and more.

Beavercreek Pride

When: 3-8 p.m. June 8

Location: Rotary Park: 2338 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Description: Beavercreek will celebrate Pride Month with a festival featuring food trucks, local vendors and more.

Kettering Pride

When: 2-8 p.m. June 13

Location: Delco Park: 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering

Fairborn Community Pride

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 21

Location: 691 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn

Description: Fairborn Community Pride will be held within the amphitheater at Fairborn’s Community Park. There will be live performances, resources for LGBTQ+ individuals, food trucks and more.

SHARE EVENTS WITH US

Don’t see your event on the list? Email alex.cutler@coxinc.com to get it added.