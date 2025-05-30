Guide: Pride events in Hamilton, Middletown, Cincinnati and more

June is designated as Pride month, where the world celebrates diversity and love with the LGBTQ+ community. Many local events will honor Pride with parades and marches, live entertainment, vendors and more.
The following is a list of what’s planned in the area:
Pride Block Party in Cincinnati
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 5
Location: ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park, 25 Race St., Cincinnati
Description: Local exhibitors and giveaways, food trucks, activities and entertainment prior to a concert with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra featuring MUSE Cincinnati’s Women’s Choir and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 runner-up Sapphira Cristál.
Pride Night at Great American Ball Park
When: 9 p.m. June 6
Location: Great American Ball Park, 100 Joe Nuxhall Way, Cincinnati
Description: Pride night at the Cincinnati Reds game includes giveaways. The Reds play the Arizona Diamondbacks and the first pitch is at 7:10 p.m.
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 7
Location: Rotary Park: 2 N. Second St., Hamilton. Marcum Park: 106 N. Second St., Hamilton
Description: Hamilton Pride will begin with a parade at 11:45 a.m., with its route starting at Rotary Park and traveling to Marcum Park. After the parade, a festival will be held at Marcum Park with local vendors, activities, and more. Positive signs, attire and flags are encouraged.
When: 5-8 p.m. June 20
Location: 1131 Central Ave., Middletown
Description: Local vendors will be in attendance at Middletown’s Pridefest this June. The event is sponsored by The Meadows Restaurant, Phoenix Insurance, Caracole and more.
Cincinnati Pride Festival and Parade
When: June 28, all day
Where: Sawyer Point Park, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati
Description: Annual event with vendors, live music, food trucks entertainment and more.
When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. July 12
Location: Downtown Lebanon
Description: Lebanon’s second annual Pride event will be held throughout the town July 12. There will be various education and resource booths, a beer garden, a children’s area, special shops and more. The event will also be held within Lebanon’s DORA District, so guests over the age of 21 can carry alcoholic beverages between the businesses.
When: June 5-8
Location: Downtown Dayton
Description: Dayton will celebrate Pride Month with a weekend-long celebration, set to begin with an interfaith service June 5. A parade will kick off at 11 a.m. June 7 on Second Street, followed by a festival to be held down St. Clair Street with live music, merchandise, vendors and a dedicated family area. Additional events will be held throughout the weekend.
When: Noon-6 p.m. June 7
Location: 501 E. Fifth St., Dayton
Description: Alongside Dayton Pride, the Oregon District will host its own Pride Month celebration June 7. There will be multiple stages for music and drag performances, local vendors and more.
When: 3-8 p.m. June 8
Location: Rotary Park: 2338 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek
Description: Beavercreek will celebrate Pride Month with a festival featuring food trucks, local vendors and more.
When: 2-8 p.m. June 13
Location: Delco Park: 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. June 21
Location: 691 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn
Description: Fairborn Community Pride will be held within the amphitheater at Fairborn’s Community Park. There will be live performances, resources for LGBTQ+ individuals, food trucks and more.
