Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre will perform ‘Guys and Dolls’ to open season

The director, long-time member of GHCT, says he is putting his own spin on the musical, which will be Oct. 2-5.

“Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre is my theater home outside of the professional work I do at Kings Island. At Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre, I get to do some of my passion projects, and with this show, I got to put my own spin on this classic musical that everyone knows and enjoys,” Neal said.

He said the production has stood the test of time, audience members of all ages will know the music from the show and it’s a beloved favorite for many theatergoers.

The plot is set in Times Square in New York City in 1950, and it follows a couple different story lines.

For example, Sky Masterson, a high-rolling gambler, makes a bet with a friend in the city, and he is tasked with trying to seduce this Salvation Army worker to go out of the country with him for a romantic dinner.

“So, he has the hardest task ever, and the hardest bet he’s ever had to make,” said Neal.

Another well-known character is Nathan Detroit, who runs a floating crap game in New York City, and he does it secretly, because his fiancée of 14 years doesn’t approve. Of course, there’s a lot of Hijinx and humor that ensues.

“This is the first time Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre has done ‘Guys and Dolls,’ and they’ve been around forever, it seems, but they’ve never done this show. I’m excited that we get to be the first one’s to do it, after so long,” Neal said.

“I’m also excited because the way we’re doing the show is not how it’s typically done. We are taking a more realistic point of view, and it’s a little bit less fantastical. The production design and the costumes are a bit more realistic. They are dirtier New York City than they are flashy, colored suits and all of that,” he said.

There are 33 cast members in the show. Many of them have previously done national tours, and regional productions with leading roles. The actors are professional-level talent.

“Coming to see the show is going to be as good as anything you go to see downtown,” Neal said. “‘Guys and Dolls’ is one of those shows that anybody can come and enjoy.”

Other performances during the GHCT season will include “The 39 Steps” Feb. 12-15, 2026 and “Annie” April 30-May 3, 2026.

The theater group is celebrating its 67-year anniversary in 2025.

