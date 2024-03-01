Graeter’s March mystery flavor revealed: Sour summer favorite returns

The ice cream is handcrafted in the brand’s classic French pots in small, 2 ½-gallon batches, according to the company.

“Our mystery flavor unveil is a favorite time of year for all of us at Graeter’s and for our fans,” said Chip Graeter, fourth-generation owner of Graeter’s Ice Cream. “This year’s Lemon Meringue Pie was a renowned favorite during our test period last summer. This flavor is a delectable take on the classic dessert we all know and love, and is sure to be a new go-to for our discerning guests.”

The Lemon Meringue Pie flavor ice cream may be found in Dorothy Lane Market, Jungle Jim’s and Cincinnati-area Kroger stores in the coming weeks.

In the summer of 2023, the Journal-News talked with Bob Graeter, vice president at Graeter’s Ice Cream, about the company’s popular peach ice cream.

“I love the taste. You get the essence of fresh peach and it is so perfect,” he said of the summer favorite.

His family has been serving it at their ice cream stores for more than 100 years.

“Peach is one of the original flavors,” said Graeter, a fourth generation member of the family that started selling ice cream in 1870 in Cincinnati.

“My grandfather would go out to local farms and harvest peaches, peel them, pit them, slice them and place them in wax paper lined barrels and then move them into cold storage,” Graeter said.

The peaches in those barrels would be added to the ice cream that was hand-crafted in French Pots in the late 1800s.

Writer Mike Burcham contributed to this report.