Going back to school can mean a return to a safer environment for some students

For many, this is more than a return to classrooms; it’s a return to the only place they feel safe and seen. While some students come from loving homes, others experience fear, instability and trauma behind closed doors.

Young people who grow up in an environment where violence is present can end up learning patterns of control, disrespect and abuse. This exposure to violence is all it takes to set in motion a cycle of unhealthy relationships that follow them into adulthood.

No one should grow up in a home where harm overshadows love and care. The earlier a young person learns what healthy relationships look like and their right to safety, the more likely they are to break harmful cycles modeled by their parents and caregivers.

Prevention of violence is central to Women Helping Women’s mission. When young people, especially teens, are equipped with knowledge about gender-based violence, consent and boundaries, they are better prepared to advocate for themselves and others. Our Prevent & Empower education program delivers an evidence-based, award-winning five-day curriculum to more than 5,500 students across more than 40 schools annually. In 2024, 97% of participating students said they felt more confident identifying signs of healthy or unhealthy relationships.

The impact is real. One student told us that after completing Prevent & Empower, they learned “helpful ways to say no and get help.” Another told us that they felt confident to “have a conversation that was long overdue.” Through this work, we are empowering young people to look out for themselves and each other.

At Women Helping Women, we believe prevention is not just about stopping violence before it starts; it’s about creating safer schools, stronger communities and brighter futures. When students feel safe, they’re more likely to participate in class, build healthy friendships and dream about what’s possible.

With programs like Prevent and Empower, we’re empowering youth to advocate for themselves. We are shaping a future where violence is no longer part of the equation. When young people can recognize red flags, set boundaries and stand up against abuse, they begin to shape a future free from fear and full of possibility.

Prevention is critical to the safety and long-term success of our Cincinnati youth and the communities they call home. Learn more at www.womenhelpingwomen.org.

Kristin Smith Shrimplin is the president and CEO of Women Helping Women with a focus on on social innovation, collaboration and impact. She has more than 20 years of experience as a nonprofit leader with a strong focus on generating systems-based change through nuanced strategies of disruption and collaboration. Women Helping Women serves nearly 8,500 survivors of gender-based violence a year. Shrimplin also serves on the Board of the Human Services, Jewish Family Services and the HealthPath Foundation of Ohio.