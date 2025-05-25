GEM CITY FAMILY: Why farmers markets are a win for parents and kids

Here are just a few reasons why farmers markets are beneficial to kids and parents and why everyone should take advantage of these treasure troves.

Hands on learning

Being able to touch, taste and smell a variety of produce, homemade goods and plants is such a great sensory experience for all ages. We have a very picky eater and exposing her to an abundance of fun produce without the pressure of it being on the dinner table has been wonderful. We let her pick out one new produce item each time we head to the market and it’s been a great way to get her to try new foods.

We have also found vendors with a wealth of knowledge about homemade products and have switched to using a lot of natural and sustainable goods thanks to our friends at the market.

Screen free activity

Making a weekend trip to your local market is the perfect screen free activity. Walking through the stalls and learning about different produce and the source of a variety of different plants and homemade goods is such a cool experience. There’s always something new to check out at your local market. We often head to 2nd Street Market where you can always find amazing goods, entertainment and activities.

We have attended multiple classes and story times at 2nd Street Market and always leave with a wealth of knowledge. Just this week we learned all about the benefits of microgreens and took some yummy sunflower greens home thanks to Dayton Microgreens at 2nd Street Market.

Sense of community

Taking our family to the market to meet and interact with the people who grow and produce our food has cultivated a deep connection for us. We recently had a chat with Jennifer Evans, a local farmer who told us she believes, “Kids should know the benefits of eating healthy, real food and know the people and farmers that make it possible.”

We could not agree more.

Heading to the market teaches our child about the origins of her food, which is much more than she would get buying produce at a big box store. We feel fortunate to be part of a community where we can shake the hand of a farmer or baker and show our appreciation for the hard work that goes in to bringing food to our table.

You can find Jennifer running the Little Big Farm trailer at the Greene County Farmers Market every Saturday.

Here are a few of our favorite local farmers markets:

2nd Street Market, 600 E. 2nd St., Dayton

Open year-round, 11 a.m.-3p.m. Fridays, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays.

Local growers, bakers, culinary specialists and artisans fill the historical freight house every weekend. We love so many vendors here but have to have a Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pop every time we go to the market. They also have musicians, guest speakers, outdoor vendors, story times and more each month. Check 2nd Street Market - Five Rivers MetroParks for an updated events calendar.

Genntown Farm Market, 1850 N. U.S. 42, Lebanon

Open May-October. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays-Tuesdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays

Local in season produce, small batch goodies like jams and salsas, honey, fresh baked goods and our favorite 100% Fruit cider slushies all season. They also have Mini Scottish Highlanders, chickens, turkeys and rabbits for viewing which is a big hit with the kids.

Greene County Farmers Markets, 4051 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek

Open May-November, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Check out all the local vendors, in season produce, baked goodies and more. If you (and your kids) are lucky you’ll be there when the cotton candy vendor is open and enjoy a sweet treat this summer.

Pamela Chandler is a local mom who writes the Gem City Family column for the Dayton Daily News. Reach out to her at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.

