GARDENING: Rain arrives just in time

It never fails. In the more than 30 years that I have been writing this column, almost every single time I write about a dry spell and the need to water plants, it rains. It didn’t let me down this time either.

Much of the Miami Valley got rain last weekend. I heard anywhere from 2.77 inches in Darke County to one-half inch in my landscape. I went out Sunday evening and worked in my perennial garden and the soil under the plants was completely dry.

As I wrote this on Tuesday of this past week, we were getting a nice steady much-needed shower. My plants were quite appreciative.

For the most part, the lawns that I saw around the Miami Valley were the typical straw-colored dormant appearance (unless they were irrigated). The green will return with a bit of rain.

If the grass is a gray color, it’s dead. It won’t return. So, by the time we get through this next week with some welcome showers, grass should be greening up.

My complaint now is that the temperatures are too cool, particularly for good growth on tomato and pepper. My poor tomatoes are struggling.

However, this does not seem to apply to everyone! Depending on where you live and where the tomatoes are located, some are looking pretty good and producing fruits already. I spoke with my sister-in-law this week and hers are beautiful.

Her location is perfect; she lives in town, with a white fence surrounding the raised bed, which is providing them the perfect warm environment. On the other hand, I live in the country and the garden is exposed to the elements. Temperatures have not been kind to them.

I suspect that I might get a few questions as to why tomatoes aren’t setting fruits yet. If your blooms are fully open, and the temperatures at night are cool, pollination may not occur. The same thing goes if it’s too hot at night- pollination rates drop.

On a final note, the ticks are thriving. I hear many comments from colleagues around the state that populations are high. Be aware of this when walking through tall grasses and weeds.

I was hiking on a cut path in a grassy area and found a tick on my ear. I was also working in my garden and found a tick on me. I also hear a friend say that they found them in Columbus when working in a greenhouse.

Just be aware if you are outside, particularly in habitats where ticks thrive, wear the proper clothing, use bug spray, and check yourself thoroughly when you come inside.

We have a good website containing resources to keep you informed. Go to http://u.osu.edu/tick/bite.

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.