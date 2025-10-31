Fright night forecast: The hottest Halloween costumes, candy and horror flicks of 2025

This year’s looks are all about bold nostalgia and DIY creativity.

Barbie and Ken with a twist: Expect to see “Zombie Barbie,” “CEO Barbie,” and even “Ken in Crisis” thanks to last year’s Barbiecore boom.

Buckeye pride on display: Sports-themed costumes are a hit every year – from scarlet-and-gray football fans to Cincinnati Reds legends and even a few “Cleveland Dawg Pound” zombies.

Retro vibes: Early 2000s throwbacks like Mean Girls, Britney Spears, and Jack Sparrow are huge with teens and millennials.

Group costumes: Families are going all-in on themes, like Inside Out emotions, Super Mario squads, or matching Haunted Ohio ghosts.

Tip: Thrift stores are go-to spots for one-of-a-kind costume finds.

Candy: Classics and comebacks

Hang on Sloopy – it’s time to get our sweets on.

Buckeyes: Chocolate-peanut butter bites and Ohio’s unofficial candy. Online: Betty Crocker Buckeye recipe

Local love: Ohio-based brands like Spangler Candy are going strong, with their iconic Dum Dums still a top pick for trick-or-treaters. Online: spanglercandy.com

New flavor frights: Sour Patch Apple Cider and M&M’s Pumpkin Pie are limited-edition must-tries. The classics: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Kit Kat and Snickers never go out of style.

Retro comeback: Kids and adults alike are rediscovering 90s favorites like Nerds Rope and Laffy Taffy.

Horror movies: Scream-worthy picks

Nothing sets the mood like a good jump scare. Check out these fearful flicks:

Smile 2: A terrifyingly good sequel that’s perfect for late-night streaming.

The Conjuring: Last Rites: A fitting finale to a fan-favorite franchise.

A fitting finale to a fan-favorite franchise. Longlegs: Nicolas Cage’s eerie performance has Ohio film buffs talking.

Abigail: Part horror, part humor, this vampire flick is a surprising crowd-pleaser.

The Midnight Club: For a hometown twist, this hit from Ohio-born creator Mike Flanagan keeps local fans proud and spooked.

Family fright night? Hocus Pocus, Casper, and The Nightmare Before Christmas are unbeatable classics.

