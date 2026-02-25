Free exhibit at Dayton Society of Artists features works of permanent collection

The counterpart artwork in question is the aptly titled “Virginia Underpass”, a WPA-influenced lithograph by Edward R. Burroughs that depicts a train racing over an urban bridge with a nearby house datestoned “1902”. The print was in fact made in 1950 in the lead-up to the urban renewal movement of the 1960s that bulldozed Dayton neighborhoods, included the razing of the Haymarket neighborhood for the construction of Sinclair Community College and other residential areas bisected for highways.

“Virginia Underpass” is just one of many artworks in “A Living Legacy: The Permanent Collection of the Dayton Society of Artists” that speaks to art as both social commentary and historical documentation, primarily through paintings and drawings of portraiture and architectural themes.

Curated by Interim Gallery Director Tamiko Stump and DSA member Matthew Burgy, and thoroughly researched by Dayton historian Kathleen Caffrey — who wrote wall text for many of the pieces — the show is a survey of works collected by the DSA since its founding in 1938.

The selection highlights the creative legacy of artists who shaped the non-profit organization. Spanning multiple generations, media, and artistic approaches, it is both a tribute to the past and a testament to the continuity and evolving spirit of the Dayton arts community.

Though Burton’s books belonged to my mother’s generation rather than my own, I was enthralled by their depictions of nostalgia-meets-modernization. Similarly, while walking through this exhibit I enjoying imagining the early 20th century artistic circles of Dayton, and the spearheading influence of artist Jane Reece, whose photography is on display. Her legacy left an indelible mark on the cultural institutions of present-day Dayton.

“In the mid-1920s, Reece purchased the former firehouse at 834 Riverview Avenue, which still stands today, and transformed it into a vital hub for artistic activity,” said historian Caffrey, who cited research assistance from the Wright State University Archives Department and the Dayton Room at the Dayton Metro Library.

Reece’s home became studio and exhibition space for many of the artists who went on to found the DSA and who are represented in this exhibition. What today we call an artist-run space was really what Reece was doing in the early 20th century, clearing out her parlor room to make space for exhibitions, and advertising open hours in the newspaper.

Reece also played a key role in the formation of the Dayton Museum, which became the Dayton Art Institute. She passed away in 1961, and the DSA opened its doors just a few years later to continue her championing vision.

Another highlight on view is Jess Brown Aull’s painting of Miriam Williamson. An heiress of the Aull Paper Company and relative of naturalist Marie Aull, the accomplished oil painter, who with Reece studied in Paris, was another early supporter of the DSA. The painting’s color scheme is aligned with the Fauvists and feels modern for its time. Williamson was an interesting character as well, a local playwright and actress during the 1930s and 40s.

The representation of women artists is refreshing for the era.

“A lot of great female artists have been lost to time,” said Caffrey.

She explained that it was common for accomplished women painters to never paint again once they married.

“A lot of the women you see represented here said, husband or not, I’m painting,” she said.

A more recent painting by Thomas Till titled “Mother and Daughter Portrait” has color and line work reminiscent of portraitist Alice Neel. Struggling with mental illness, Till died tragically at the age of 39. His inclusion in “A Living Legacy” honors his artistic sensitivity towards capturing the character of his sitters.

To deepen the community’s connection to its history, DSA has hosted several special events in conjunction with the exhibition. There’s time to catch one more, on the last day of the show. The “Artists, Poets, Musicians, and Dancers Tour”, hosted by Woodland Cemetery, will take place March 7 from 10-11:30 a.m. This guided tour honors members of the arts community resting at Woodland, with artists featured in the exhibition including Donna Brinkman, Martha Schauer, and Robert Whitmore. The tour culminates back at the DSA. Space is limited and registration is required.

HOW TO GO

What: A Living Legacy: The Permanent Collection of the Dayton Society of Artists

When: Noon–5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through March 7

Where: Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High S., Dayton

Other: Free and open to the public; www.daytondsa.org or (937) 228-4532