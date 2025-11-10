Flu season is going viral: What has everyone searching (and sniffling)

So, what’s behind the surge in search fever? Here are answers to the questions spreading faster than the flu itself.

How do you get the flu?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), influenza viruses spread mainly through droplets released when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks. Keeping some physical distance from others can help lower the risk of infection.

Less commonly, flu spreads when a person touches a surface contaminated with the virus and then touches their mouth, nose or eyes.

People with the flu are typically contagious from about one day before symptoms appear to up to a week after becoming sick – with the first three days being the most infectious. Young children and those with weakened immune systems may spread the virus for even longer.

The flu from A to B

According to prevention.com, flu A and flu B are the two most common strains that infect humans.

Symptoms of both are similar — fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches, fatigue, and, in children, occasional vomiting or diarrhea.

However, Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University, told prevention.com that “flu A usually causes more severe disease than flu B.”

Avoid getting sick — your best shot is the flu shot

The CDC says the single best way to prevent both flu A and flu B is to get an annual flu shot. Everyone age six months and older is recommended to be vaccinated each year.

While the vaccine isn’t a guarantee you won’t catch the flu, it significantly reduces the risk of severe illness, doctor visits, and missed work or school. It can also prevent hospitalization or even death in high-risk groups.

Flu season in Ohio typically runs from October through March, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH). Ideally, vaccinations should be completed by the end of October, but if you haven’t gotten yours yet, it’s not too late. The virus circulates year-round, and protection is still beneficial, according to an article on medicalxpress.com.

You can get your flu shot at most pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and even some workplaces. To find a vaccine provider near you, visit vaccines.gov. Most insurance plans cover the cost.

Flu vaccine side effects: What to know

Worried about side effects? Experts say there’s more misinformation than risk.

Dr. David Weber, an infectious disease specialist at UNC Health, told the Charlotte Observer he compares vaccines to seatbelts:

“Yes, someone wearing a seat belt might die in a freak accident, but for every one of those people, a thousand are alive because seat belts save their lives,” he said. “It’s the same thing with vaccines – you do have some side effects, but when you compare the risk of getting flu, the vaccines are enormously beneficial.”

According to an article on healthline.com, side effects from the flu shot are generally mild and short-lived — most commonly soreness or swelling at the injection site for a day or two. Unless you have specific allergies, experts recommend getting vaccinated every year.

If you’re sick, stay home

The CDC says people are most contagious during the first three to four days after symptoms appear.

Most flu cases can be managed at home. The ODH recommends:

Drinking clear fluids such as water, broth, or electrolyte drinks.

Covering coughs and sneezes.

Washing your hands frequently.

Avoiding contact with people at high risk for complications.

Getting plenty of rest.

Whether you’re searching for remedies, recipes or reassurance, the flu is once again top of mind — and top of search results. So before you catch this season’s bug, take a cue from the trends: wash your hands, rest up, and make your flu shot your first line of defense.

