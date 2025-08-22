Breaking: Fairfield ICE raid latest: 6 of 39 arrested face state charges

Exhibit explores role of U.S. Army Air Forces in securing WWII victory

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s new permanent exhibit, “Tactical Airpower in Europe,” highlights the teamwork of ground troops and the Army Air Forces in securing victory in Europe during World War II.

BACKGROUND

By destroying enemy forces, supporting Allied advances and disrupting supply lines, the course of the war was reshaped. Following the D-Day invasion in June 1944, tactical airpower proved essential in pushing German forces from occupied nations and achieving final victory on May 8, 1945 (V-E Day).

WHAT TO EXPECT

A centerpiece of the exhibit is a fully restored Douglas A-26 Invader cockpit, allowing you to step inside and participate in an interactive simulation of a tactical bombing run over Europe. Rare artifacts and detailed displays are also engaging features.

INSIGHT

“This exhibit illustrates not only the strength of American airpower but also the ingenuity and teamwork that were crucial to Allied success in World War II,” said David Tillotson, director of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, in a press statement. “We’re excited to offer visitors a chance to both learn from the history and immerse themselves in the experience of tactical air operations.”

HOW TO GO

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Dayton, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Admission to the museum is free and there is no charge for parking.

For more information, visit nationalmuseum.af.mil.

