EXERCISE COLUMN: Developing a proper training program

Developing a proper training program depends on individual differences, personal goals, physical limitations, as well as current level of fitness. Before you begin any exercise program, check with your doctor.
If you have pre-existing medical conditions such as high blood pressure, heart disease, recent injuries or joint problems (bad knees, arthritis, etc.), you will want to make sure your exercise program and choice of equipment is appropriate for your needs. To achieve overall fitness, it is best to include both aerobic (cardiorespiratory health) and anaerobic (resistance) exercise to manage weight while improving strength and cardiorespiratory fitness.
Flexibility and balance training are also recommended as part of a well-rounded fitness plan. To last a lifetime, your program should be enjoyable enough so that you stick with it yet challenging enough to see results. Last but not least, consistency matters.
Tips to stay on track:
- Assess your current strengths and weaknesses so that your fitness plan appropriately addresses those needs. If you have been cleared for exercise but aren’t ready to go it alone, seek the help of a qualified fitness professional who is experienced in designing personalized exercise programs. This will give you peace of mind and lessen the chances of running into difficulties as you work toward your goals.
- Being active every day is ideal, but many people don’t have the time to do this. Keep in mind that all movement counts as activity, meaning that a dedicated exercise routine is important, but the many steps that you take throughout the day also matter. The idea is to avoid overtraining or undertraining the body. If you are new to exercise, starting off moderately will reduce injury risk and keep you from burning out. Generally, for beginners, strength training two times weekly and performing 30 minutes of low- to no-impact aerobic exercise most days of the week provide a safe point from which to build. Frequency can vary depending on the intensity of the workout and the number of exercises performed. The more intense the workout, the more recovery the muscles need. If working different muscle groups on different days, alternating between these workouts is acceptable.
- To stay motivated and sustain progress, continue to set new attainable challenges for yourself. This will help you to avoid a plateau, which is the body’s way of letting you know that it is getting stale. A tell-tale sign of a plateau is a “been there, done that” feeling when working out, and unfortunately this can be tempting to use as an excuse to throw in the towel. Instead, try mixing things up, such as taking a new cardio class or joining a hiking club. If you aren’t ready to make big changes to your current routine, new challenges can be created by adjusting repetitions, sets and/or weight lifted, or with cardio workouts try adding minutes or upping speed. A good rep range is between eight and 12, and a generally accepted number of sets is three, but again, this can vary.
Marjie Gilliam is an International Sports Sciences Master certified personal trainer and fitness consultant. She owns Custom Fitness Personal Training Services LLC. Send email to marjie@ohtrainer.com.
About the Author