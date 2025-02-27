Entirety of Great Miami River is focus of upcoming Fitton Center luncheon series event

However, I don’t always think we’ve had the opportunity to know and learn about the entire river, he said. That includes where the river starts, how it travels through the city and where it runs and the overall river history.

The Miami Conservancy District is a river management agency operating in Southwest Ohio to control flooding of the Great Miami River and its tributaries. It was organized in 1915 following the flood of the Great Miami River in March of 1913. In Hamilton, within two hours, the flood swept away three of the four bridges and it claimed the fourth bridge a few hours later.

During the talk, Lodor will discuss how residents can protect and preserve the Great Miami River for generations to come.

“This is an opportunity for people to really engage in what the river is, what the flood protection is, and what things are going on with the development of the river, not just here in Hamilton, but throughout the Great Miami Valley. It’s a really good chance to engage with something we see every single day.

“Most of us in Hamilton engage with the river, whether we are crossing over it, or cycling alongside of it, or if we’re in the rowing club, we’re actually on it. So, this is a great opportunity for us to engage with something that’s part of our everyday lives,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

Lodor was appointed by Miami Conservancy District’s Board of Directors on May 4, 2022, to serve as Miami Conservancy District’s 11th general manager.

She is responsible for organizational management, including a staff of approximately 50 employees that provide flood protection, water resource preservation, and river corridor recreation development.

Previously, Lodor served as chief operating officer/deputy director of the Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati.

How to go

What: A River Runs Through It featuring MaryLynn Lodor, general manager of the Miami Conservancy District

When: 11:30 a.m., March 5.

Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton

Cost: Tickets for the event are $23 for members; $30 for non-members. (Plus, a small service fee per ticket.) luncheon speaker series will include lunch from Two Women in a Kitchen. Sponsored by Kettering Health Hamilton.

More info: www.fittoncenter.org or (513) 863-8873 ext. 110.