EnterTRAINment Junction hosts craft show during ‘Christmas in July’

More than 50 vendors are expected at EnterTRAINment Junction’s upcoming Red, White, and Blue Craft Show.

“We wanted to give people something else to do when they come here. It’s an added extra you’ll get when you visit EnterTRAINment Junction,” said Bill Balfour, general manager at EnterTRAINment Junction.

Vendors include woodworkers, candlemakers, those with homemade baked goods and other handcrafted items. Out front, there will be soft-serve ice cream and snow cones. Inside, there will be bakers, jewelry, knitwear, skin-care items, custom apparel, home décor, candle and more.

The first 200 guests will receive swag bags filled with samples, goodies and coupons from crafters and Butler County businesses.

The show is 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 22.

EnterTRAINment Junction has hosted craft shows in their facility for about five years with three craft shows each year in March, July and November.

“We love to see people here. We like to see guests coming in, smiling, and having a good time,” Balfour said.

During the craft event, guests can also escape the summer heat by visiting the venue’s train-related attractions, which right now are themed for Christmas in July.

“Outside of our regular fun attractions, the World’s Largest Train Display and our A-Maze-N FunHouse, and all the other attractions we normally have, we have Santa Claus in so kids can get their mid-year check-up, and see how they’ve been doing so far this year,” Balfour said. “One thing we are doing new this year is if the kids have been good, Santa will offer them the opportunity to pick a gift out of the gift basket, and that’s for kids ages 12 and under,” Balfour said.

As part of the Christmas in July experience, the magical Journey to the North Pole themed walk-through attraction, which is popular during the winter holidays, will be open for a summer run, complete with a snowy winter wonderland, reindeer stables, animated elves’ workshop, Mrs. Claus’ old-fashioned kitchen and a visit with Santa Santa will be available until 5 p.m. daily.

Santa will take a break for a mid-afternoon nap and Mrs. Claus is only in on weekends.

“July is usually our second biggest month of the year. A lot of that has to do with travelers and families coming in. We tend to get bigger groups because of extended families coming out,” Balfour said.

How to go

What: Red, White, and Blue Craft Show at EnterTRAINment Junction

Where: 7379 Squire Court, West Chester Twp.

Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. July 22

Cost: Admission to the craft show is free. Attraction pricing starts at $9.95, children ages 2 and under are free. The café will also be open. Free parking.

More info: entertrainmentjunction.com