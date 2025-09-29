Each year, people in Hamilton read the same book. Multiple events are planned around it

“Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” is an emotive story of a woman’s quest for identity and purpose in a restrictive society. In telling Yunxian’s story, See reflects upon the historical challenges faced by women in medicine, and at the same time, she shares about their resilience, strength and the power of friendship.

Supported by the Lane Public Library, the One City One Book Hamilton initiative aims to have everyone in the city read the book and attend OCOBH events in October, including a discussion with the author.

The initiative was founded by Niki Motley, Honi Cohen and Karen Whalen.

“It’s been a really fantastic initiative, and again, one of the grassroots initiatives you’ve seen come forth from the community here in Hamilton,” said Ian MacKenzie-Thurley, executive director of the Fitton Center for Creative Arts.

He said One City One Book Hamilton has been well supported by various organizations, the city, The Lane Libraries and community members.

“It’s a wonderful way to have a shared experience together. Like when we go to the theater, or hear live music together, everyone has an opportunity to read this one book, and then to have a whole host of activities, events and engagements that tie directly into the book each year has been a great experience for the community,” MacKenzie-Thurley said.

A few of the upcoming events this month:

A One City One Book Hamilton “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” event featuring Theresa Mhanna of Red Dragon Oriental Medicine will be hosted at the Fitton Center at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Tickets are $26 for Fitton Center members and $32 for non-members. Lunch is included and will be provided by Two Women in a Kitchen.

The Lane Libraries will host a Tai Chi experience in the Octagon Room at the Hamilton Lane Library from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 7. Certified instructor Jill Mcquinn will give a brief background in the exercise of Tai Chi before participants learn and practice “meditation in motion.” Attendees should wear comfortable clothing. Class is designed for teens and adults.

The 2025 One City One Book event will culminate in an evening with Lisa See, author of “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” from 7-9 p.m. Oct. 21 at Parrish Auditorium. Moderator Dr. Kelli Lyon Johnson will lead a conversation with Author Lisa See about her New York Times bestselling historical novel, beginning at 7 p.m. The event will conclude with a book sale and signing from 8-9 p.m.