Does your dog need to get ready for summer? Here are some tips

After reading such accounts as “10 tips to a healthy, happy dog this summer,” “6 steps to getting your pup ready for the summer weather” and “The top 5 steps dog owners should take for their dog to be ready this summer,” I’ve combined the massive but helpful lists into two categories:

1. How to get your pooch into top spring/summer shape.

2. How to get your pooch’s environment into top spring/summer shape.

Today I’ll look at how best to get your beloved canine ready for spring and summer.

While many of the authors disagree on how many steps you should take to get your furry friend ready, each agreed on what you should do first.

Take your pooch to his vet for his annual check-up. Teddy, my family’s 10-year-old Labrador Retriever, has his annual appointment this month.

Just as we need routine medical check‑ups, our dogs do, too. Teddy’s vet keeps him current on his immunizations. These include a heartworm test, a Bordetella booster and a DHP PV booster. This year he gets his 3-year rabies booster.

Labs are prone to ear infections and Teddy is no exception. His vet will examine his ears carefully and, if warranted, do a cleaning. Harmful parasites like fleas and ticks are most active in the spring and summer so picking up your dog’s preventative medications at this time is a must.

Dogs can be allergic to some of the same outside plants as we are, such as ragweed, grass and trees. If your pooch is, this would be a good time to review his status and any medicine he’s on with his vet. Teddy does not have allergies, but he has developed bronchitis and we are just learning how to address it so it doesn’t interfere with his outside activities.

A clean bill of health means Teddy can continue playing with his friends Mookie and Smarty, attending his playgroup at Francis Kennels in Xenia and. most importantly, join our family summer trips to Lake Michigan.

One point some authors mentioned, and my husband Ed and I aren’t always consistent on, is the importance of having your pets’ chip data checked yearly.

Terri, at tailwagwisdom.com, writes, “I know this is something most of us do once and don’t think about again. But as good pet parents, we really need to review chip data at least once a year to make sure the vet, phone number, backup person, address, allergies and all other pertinent information is correct. It’s something that can easily slip through the cracks.

Additionally, make sure the information on your dog’s ID tags is still correct and legible. Some tags become worn over time and simply are not easy to read. Or we change phone numbers or move and don’t think about our dogs’ tags.”

Finally, veterinarians can be booked several weeks to months out so it’s important to call and make an appointment as soon as you see the first crocus or daffodil pop up.

Outdoor seasonal allergy symptoms for dogs

1. Runny eyes

2. Itching

3. Sneezing

4. Coughing

5. Red spots on the skin

