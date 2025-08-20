Do you write better in a bathrobe? Erma Bombeck residency — complete with free hotel room — seeks applicants

The grand prize winners of A Hotel Room of One’s Own: The Erma Bombeck Humorist-in-Residence Program will receive two weeks at the University of Dayton Marriott — complete with housekeeping, a breakfast bar, room service and a plush, custom-embroidered bathrobe. They will also receive free registration to the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop slated March 26-28, 2026.

The residency package is valued at approximately $5,000. Finalists and honorable mentions will receive cash prizes of $250 and $100, respectively.

“The program welcomes aspiring humor writers of all backgrounds and comedic perspectives,” according to organizers. “Writers working on novels, memoirs, essays, plays, sitcom scripts or other humorous works are encouraged to apply, with special consideration given to emerging voices.”

Applications are open from Sept. 2-Oct. 6, with submissions judged blind by a panel of established writers. W. Bruce Cameron, humorist and bestselling author of “A Dog’s Purpose” and dozens of books, and Wendy Liebman, veteran stand-up comic seen on HBO, Comedy Central and late-night TV, will serve as this year’s finalist judges.

Tidbits about the application process:

No new writing is required.

Writers submit a short description of themselves and their project, along with a writing sample (up to 1,250 words) “of which at least 47 percent must be really funny.”

There’s a $30 application fee.

Winners will be announced in November.

To apply or for more information, visit humorist-in-residence.com.