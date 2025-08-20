Breaking: Cincinnati Open intern dies after accident at Lindner Family Tennis Center

Do you write better in a bathrobe? Erma Bombeck residency — complete with free hotel room — seeks applicants

The legacy of Dayton's own Erma Bombeck continues to be celebrated through the Erma Bombeck Humorist-in-Residence Program. STAFF

The University of Dayton’s Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop is offering two all-expenses-paid writing residencies at the University of Dayton Marriott.

“If your creative muse tends to show up in a bathrobe — this could be your moment,” said Teri Rizvi, founder of the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop, in a press statement.

The grand prize winners of A Hotel Room of One’s Own: The Erma Bombeck Humorist-in-Residence Program will receive two weeks at the University of Dayton Marriott — complete with housekeeping, a breakfast bar, room service and a plush, custom-embroidered bathrobe. They will also receive free registration to the Erma Bombeck Writers’ Workshop slated March 26-28, 2026.

Erma Bombeck poses with her typewriter. DAYTON DAILY NEWS ARCHIVE

The residency package is valued at approximately $5,000. Finalists and honorable mentions will receive cash prizes of $250 and $100, respectively.

“The program welcomes aspiring humor writers of all backgrounds and comedic perspectives,” according to organizers. “Writers working on novels, memoirs, essays, plays, sitcom scripts or other humorous works are encouraged to apply, with special consideration given to emerging voices.”

Applications are open from Sept. 2-Oct. 6, with submissions judged blind by a panel of established writers. W. Bruce Cameron, humorist and bestselling author of “A Dog’s Purpose” and dozens of books, and Wendy Liebman, veteran stand-up comic seen on HBO, Comedy Central and late-night TV, will serve as this year’s finalist judges.

Wendy Liebman is a veteran stand-up comic seen on HBO, Comedy Central and late-night TV. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Tidbits about the application process:

  • No new writing is required.
  • Writers submit a short description of themselves and their project, along with a writing sample (up to 1,250 words) “of which at least 47 percent must be really funny.”
  • There’s a $30 application fee.

Winners will be announced in November.

To apply or for more information, visit humorist-in-residence.com.

W. Bruce Cameron is a humorist and bestselling author of "A Dog’s Purpose." CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Russell Florence Jr. is a team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton Daily News. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He has served on Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.