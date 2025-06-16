Development event comes to Hamilton, focuses on multicultural leadership

The leadership training experience Thursday and Friday, June 19-20 is geared toward business and organizational leaders from across the region, who want to sharpen and expand their leadership skills. About 140 leaders have already signed up.

“This is the very first time the experience has come to Hamilton,” Brock said. “Every year it rotates, so it will go to Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. It’s in Ohio this year, and next year, it’s in Indiana.”

Past events have been in Louisville, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Cincinnati.

“I would encourage anybody who is in a space of leadership, who wants to continue to grow and develop, to attend. The reality is, we live in a multicultural world, and if we are going to remain relevant as leaders, if we are going to remain innovative, and all of those things that it takes to lead well, I think we have to do the work and be intentional in our development,” said Brock.

Thursday’s social experience from 5-8 p.m. at the Pour House will be highlighted with a scavenger hunt, and include stops at Tano Bistro, The Casual Pint and Municipal Brew Works. Also, the Pour House is curating a specialty drink for attendees.

Check-in is on Friday at the Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. is open from 7-9 a.m. with the opening kick-off at 9 a.m.

The training and educational sessions will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until noon, when attendees will break for lunch. The afternoon sessions resume at 1:10 p.m. with a keynote conversation on “Why We Need to Show Up,” featuring Vernon Jackson, a Cincinnati barber who founded Noble Barber & Beauty for children with special needs, and CEO and founder of Gifted Alliance.

In addition to a C-Suite panel, emerging leaders can sit and spend time with C-Suite leaders to gain more tips and insight.

Participating speakers will include Dr. Tim Hallman from YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, who will address “Connecting Faith to Community: Making a Difference Together” and Samy Broyles from Miami University, who will talk about the power in building authentic connections in “Your Network is Your Net Worth,” among others.

The day’s sessions are expected to conclude at 3 p.m. The event will be capped off by an after-party experience with a DJ and several food trucks.

The Tri-States Regional Emerging Multicultural Leadership Experience (REMLE) is a learning experience that is designed to provide emerging professionals with an opportunity to become further engaged and connected to the Y movement.

The professional development leadership experience was first created to further train and equip leaders of color, and it has grown to include a diverse range of community leaders.

“This is an experience that was spearheaded by the YMCA. It originated as a leadership experience for staff of color. Initially, it was designed for Y staff, but over the years, we opened it up, and invited other community leaders and partners,’ Brock said.

Participants can broaden their skills through coaching and mentorship, for example. Legacy or veteran leaders can learn things like how to develop a succession plan.

“I always want people to leave better than when they arrived,” said Brock.

The experience will offer participants an opportunity to learn leadership skills at a minimal expense, and it will help staff to further engage and connect leaders to the Y Movement.

The one-day experience is led by a regional planning team in partnership with Y-USA Multicultural Development. Local community leaders from Great Miami Valley YMCA and Booker T. Washington Community Center have partnered with Miami University Hamilton to bring the event to the region.

Registration is required. While the official registration deadline has passed, there are a few spots remaining. The registration fee is $100, which includes a light breakfast and lunch on Friday. Registration will close once the event reaches full capacity. For more info., and to register, go to http://cvent.me/5MgOgK and at https://www.facebook.com/share/14rK62SJmS/?mibextid=wwXIfr. Attendees can also earn certification credits by completing the training.