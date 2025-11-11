Column: The wrong ingredients take the health out of healthy meals

Since it is a goal of mine to not get tossed out of eating establishments, I decided that I should lower my voice and just consider the lunch a special treat. A splurge. We often call these foods “sometimes food” in our classes. We never tell our participants there is disgusting food—we just say there are better choices.

Let us get back to the salad. Admittedly, there are salads that are better for you than others. Things you should avoid in your salad include bacon (bits), croutons, crispy (fried) chicken or shrimp, glazed nuts, chicken, or tuna salad made with mayonnaise, cheese, and high calorie dressings. I read once that placing a bed of lettuce underneath freshly cut pieces of crispy chicken is an adult’s way of disguising their chicken nugget lunch order.

What are better choices? Black beans, fresh vegetables and fruit, brown rice, grilled chicken, cranberries and avocado (about the size of a golf ball) are all good choices for a salad—and may help you stay full longer.

Keep in mind that creamy, fatty dressings will kill a healthy salad. Using light olive oil and vinegar is an option if you do not go overboard. Olive oil is high in total fat and calories—so using about a tablespoon should be your limit. You can also make your own salad dressings, which might mean healthier ingredients, and lower calories.

Build Your Own Salad Dressings:

Choose 3 tablespoons acid:

Lemon juice

Rice vinegar

Red Wine Vinegar

Sherry vinegar

Balsamic vinegar

White wine vinegar

Choose ½ cup or less oil:

Olive oil

Safflower oil

Canola oil

Vegetable oil

Choose ½ teaspoon add in:

Herbs

Spices

Dijon mustard

Minced shallots

Minced garlic

Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a jar of plastic container; shake to mix.

Store in refrigerator. Separation is normal. Shake or stir prior to using.

Lemon Vinaigrette

3 tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup olive oil

½ tablespoon oregano

Balsamic Vinaigrette

3 tablespoons balsamic Vinaigrette

½ cup olive oil

½ tablespoon Dijon mustard

Grain Salad

Makes 4 Servings

Ingredients:

½ cup raw grain (barley, pearl couscous), cooked according to instructions on package

2 cups fresh or frozen (thawed) corn kernels

1 cucumber, diced

2 cups cherry tomatoes, halved or quartered

1 cup fresh parsley leaves

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

Directions:

Put the cooked grain, corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, parsley and onion in the bowl and stir to mix. Drizzle the olive oil and lemon juice on the mixture and mix well. Sprinkle on the salt and mix again. Serve right away or cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Be Creative! Add ½ cup toasted nuts, ½ cup dried fruit, or ½ cup crumbled feta cheese.

Green and White Bean Salad

Makes 4 Servings

Ingredients:

2 cups trimmed and chopped green beans

1 (15 oz.) can small white beans, drained and rinsed

½ cup shredded or diced low-fat Swiss cheese (or your favorite cheese)

2 tablespoons of vinegar (any kind)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon salt

Directions:

Put all ingredients in the bowl and mix well Serve right away.

Tips: Not a fan of raw green beans? Steam them first. For more flavors add one tablespoon chopped fresh herbs (parsley, mint, dill or cilantro) to the ingredients.

Interested in free nutrition education lessons from OSU Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program? Contact Nancy Lyons at 937-206-5250 or lyons.489@osu.edu.