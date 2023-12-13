Column: Some holiday recipes benefit from tweaking

The family placinta was baked in a large rectangular pan lined with a massive soft pizza-like doughy shell. As the baker now, I’ve modified it to fit in a 6-inch springform pan, with a minimal crunchy shell.

Melt 5 tablespoons sweet unsalted butter and let cool but not re-harden. Add 2 tablespoons sugar, 1/4 teaspoon almond extract, 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extra, a pinch of fine sea salt, and 2/3 cup unbleached organic pastry flour, and form into a soft cookie-like dough.

Butter the sides and bottom of the springform pan and press the dough evenly into the sides and bottom. Bake the shell for 12 minutes at 375.

Finely grind 2 tablespoons almonds, and when the shell is removed from the oven immediately sprinkle the ground almonds to cover the bottom. This adds flavor and also prevents the shell from getting soggy.

Meanwhile, mix with a blender 8 ounces cottage cheese, 6 ounces creme fraiche, 1 egg, 3 tablespoons sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract. Pour into the shell, sprinkle with nutmeg and/or cinnamon, and bake for 15 minutes at 375. Cool on a rack for a few minutes, then remove from the pan.

In my family, fruitcake was served on Christmas Day, which was my grandfather’s birthday. My grandmother poured alcohol over a fruitcake sent by a client of my grandfather, stored it for a year, and served the one she had put away a year earlier.

Rather than wait a year, I soaked 4 cups of dried fruit for several days in 1 cup of local blackberry wine from Hanover Winery. I mixed dried organic raisins, currants, currants, and apricots, from MOON Co-op’s bulk bins and from organic distributors.

I prepared 8 small (6 inch) loaf pans by generously buttering the surfaces and covering the bottom of the pan with a piece of buttered parchment paper. This step is important to prevent the cake from sticking to the pan after baking.

Keeping this simple, I used an organic non-GMO cake mix from MOON called Namaste Spice Cake Mix. By all means, make your own batter from scratch, but the fruit and spices so dominate a fruitcake that it isn’t worth the added time and effort.

I added to the batter the soaked fruit, plus 1 cup chopped walnuts, 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg, 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, and 1/4 teaspoon allspice. Bake for around 45-50 minutes at 300 and cool on wire racks for one hour before removing the cakes from the pans. Store in a tin at room temperature until ready to serve or give as gifts.

