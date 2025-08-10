Column: Mix your meals up with this exotic tropical fruit

Vietnam is the world’s leading exporter of dragon fruit, with revenues from dragon fruit making up 55% of the country’s fruit export. It is the most profitable fruit for Vietnamese farmers.

There are several varieties of dragon fruit:

• Red dragon fruit has red flesh and skin that is sweet. Its texture is similar to kiwi and can be eaten raw or used in smoothies. It combines well with other fruits like pineapple. The juice of this fruit can stain your hands and clothes when you consume it.

• White dragon fruit has white flesh and pink skin and is the most popular variety. The pulp is semi-sweet and tastes like grapes, while the juice is sweet, delicious and best served chilled.

• Pink dragon fruit is like the red variety, but the flesh is different. The flesh of the pink dragon fruit is hot pink and soft. Pink dragon fruit can grow in various kinds of soil and varying climates.

• Yellow dragon fruit has yellow skin and firm white flesh. It is native to South America and is one of the best-tasting varieties of dragon fruit.

When selecting dragon fruit at the store, do not purchase a dragon fruit with many bruises or brown marks. One or two small spots is okay, but avoid fruit covered with many blemishes.

Ideally, you will purchase the fruit when it is ripe. A bright and even color is an indication of ripeness. You can also identify a good dragon fruit by gently pressing the skin with your finger. It should yield a little, but it should not feel too soft.

Store your fresh dragon fruits at home for up to a few days on the counter at room temperature. Place it in a sealed bag in the fridge if you want to store it for longer, as dragon fruit can pick up the other flavors of foods in the refrigerator.

Use dragon fruit in your fruit smoothies. It goes well with bananas or pineapples to make a delicious beverage. Throw dragon fruit in your fruit salad or as a topping for yogurt and granola bowl. You can even add it to a green salad for a variety of tastes and textures.

Dragon Fruit Salad

Makes 8 Servings

108 Calories per Serving

Ingredients:

1 red dragon fruit, peeled and cubed

1 white dragon fruit, peeled and cubed

2 kiwis, peeled and sliced

1 banana, peeled and sliced

1 starfruit, peeled and sliced

1/3 cup macadamia nuts

2 tablespoons coconut, unsweetened

Honey Mint Dressing

3 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped finely plus more mint leaves for garnish

Directions:

1. Add all the fruit salad ingredients together in a bowl, right before ready to serve.

2. Add the dressing ingredients to a small bowl and whisk to combine. Drizzle over the salad.

Dragon Fruit Smoothie

Makes 1 Serving

260 Calories per Serving

Ingredients:

½ cup water

½ cup orange juice

1 banana, frozen (peel before freezing)

½ cup frozen dragon fruit

½ cup frozen blueberries

½ inch piece of fresh ginger

1 large handful fresh baby spinach

Directions: Blend water, OJ, banana, dragon fruit, blueberries, ginger and spinach. Blend until smooth, then serve right away.

Black-Eyed Pea Salad

Makes 6 cups

150 calories per ¾ cup

Ingredients:

2 cans of black-eyed peas, (15 oz. each), drained and rinsed

1 cup diced cucumber

1 cup diced red bell pepper

¼ cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons diced jalapeno pepper

2 tablespoons cilantro

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon honey or brown sugar

¼ cup vegetable oil

¼ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, stir together black-eyed peas, onion, cucumber and bell pepper. Add jalapeno and cilantro

2. In a small bowl, combine vinegar, lime juice, mustard, honey, oil, cumin, cayenne, salt and pepper. Stir to combine.

3. Pour vinegar mixture over the vegetable mixture and stir to combine. Refrigerate to chill before serving. Sprinkle with more chopped cilantro.

Interested in free nutrition education classes from OSU Extension EFNEP? Contact Nancy Lyons at 937-224-9654 or lyons.489@osu.edu.