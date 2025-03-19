Breaking: 7 Brew coffee shop to open on West Chester church’s property

Cincy SCUBA in Hamilton seeks new divers

Credit: Nick Graham/Journal-News

A dive shop located in Hamilton sells SCUBA gear, and owners Nick Rakel and Robyn Winegardner are instructors.
