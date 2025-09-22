Cincinnati Reds offer $8 tickets to #PackGABP this week

The Budweiser 3-2-1 concession offer that’s usually only on Tuesdays has been extended for the whole series. That includes $3 12-ounce cans of select beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 ice cream cups.

Thursday’s game is also a “Business Day Game,” which means fans can purchase a View Level ticket and receive $10 in concession credits.

The Cincinnati Reds have scrambled from the depths to the top of the National League’s third wild card standings: The team is alive and kicking like the Wild Horse of the Osage. With another 1-0 win Sunday afternoon in GABP and a loss by the New York Mets, the Reds and Mets are in a dead heat for that third position.