Blacksmithing, beekeeping, fiber spinning and more: Locals invited to experience farm life at annual Chrisholm Farmstead event

“This is one of the times during the year when the entire farm is open, and you get to experience the whole thing,” he said.

Fun on the Farm at Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead will be 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 23. The cost of admission is $5 per person. Children ages 2 and under are free. For more information, go to YourMetroParks.net.

“This year, we are doing the event a little earlier than usual, to hopefully beat the heat. We are looking forward to getting families out so they can see the agricultural community of Butler County, and also, how they can apply that to their own lives. So, it’s taking things you may find on the farm, or in larger gardens, and bringing it to your own backyard,” said Arnold.

This annual celebration of Butler County’s agricultural history blends education, exploration and entertainment on the historic grounds of the Augspurger House.

Visitors will have the chance to experience interactive demonstrations on firepit cooking, blacksmithing, beekeeping, worm composting, fiber spinning and weaving as well as grain shelling and more.

Participants can also tour the Augspurger House with the Friends of Chrisholm as they learn about the unique history of the 1800s farmstead.

Visitors will have an opportunity to learn traditional and sustainable farming practices directly from local experts, such as composting and backyard poultry.

“There will be a lot of fun, interactive ways to experience that agricultural lifestyle, and you’ll also learn how to apply it in your own backyard,” Arnold said. “It’s one of those things where you can learn about it online, get some ideas from a book, or do a lot of research, but it’s great when you can actually see it up-close and in-person and learn those tips and tricks from people who are actually doing it. Butler County has such a big past and present insight of farming and gardening.”

During the event, visitors can shop at a farm market with produce and pumpkins, visit local vendor booths and pick up delicious treats and handmade goods or create souvenirs at the various craft stations, which are located throughout the farm. Guests can also hop on a wagon ride and stroll through the historic farmstead.

While visiting the farm, guests will have an opportunity to interact with donkeys, goats and chickens.

A variety of nonprofits will be on-hand to raise awareness and promote the area’s farming community. Food trucks, including ShowDogs HotDogs and Kona Ice, and agricultural vendors will also be on site.

“We love the vendors and demonstrators who are willing to come out and share their passion for what they do. We have representation from 4-H and other non-profits will be there…They are the backbone of the event, including the visiting animals,” Arnold said.

MORE DETAILS

Chrisholm MetroPark Historic Farmstead is open year around. The 135-acre park features a historic house and bank barn, and a farm-themed nature playscape.