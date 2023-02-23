X
Dark Mode Toggle

Best Buddies Ball for locals with developmental disabilities is Friday

Lifestyles
By Staff
1 hour ago

Hanover Reserve has partnered with dozens of area vendors to create an evening for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) at their Best Buddies Ball. Best Buddies Ball will be at 6 p.m. Friday.

Best Buddies is a non-profit organization that links people with IDD with people in the community for one-on-one friendship matches. The soiree is intended for participants of Best Buddies and their matches throughout Butler County.

All of the sponsorship funds will benefit the organization.

Explore‘American Pickers’ seeking Ohio places to film show

In Other News
1
Trenton woman’s Tiktok video detailing cyst misdiagnosis goes viral
2
It’s time to start pruning trees, shrubs
3
‘On the Savage Side’ is well-written novel based on the Chillicothe Six...
4
Best-selling author, gardening fitness on tap for annual perennial...
5
Compound exercises provide the most ‘bang for your buck’

About the Author

Staff
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top