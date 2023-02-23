Best Buddies Ball for locals with developmental disabilities is Friday

Hanover Reserve has partnered with dozens of area vendors to create an evening for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) at their Best Buddies Ball. Best Buddies Ball will be at 6 p.m. Friday.
Best Buddies is a non-profit organization that links people with IDD with people in the community for one-on-one friendship matches. The soiree is intended for participants of Best Buddies and their matches throughout Butler County.
All of the sponsorship funds will benefit the organization.
