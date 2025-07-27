Be aware: Pesticide applicators offering spray services need a license

As mentioned in a column a few weeks ago, broad-spectrum, “kill everything” sprays are not recommended and certainly not necessary. We need to preserve the “good guys” in the landscape to help keep the bad guys at bay.

When the time comes and the bad guys are causing more damage than you can tolerate, then it’s time to call out for help. No one should hire a company for a general cover spray over the entire property! It’s not a good practice in general.

All pesticide applicators are required to have a license when applying any pesticides to someone else’s property. This includes weed control, insecticides, fungicides, and more.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is the governing body that issues the license. Applicators are required to pass the core exam and at least one category-specific exam. This could be turf, ornamental, structural, etc. They need to pass the exam for any category in which applications are made.

If someone comes to your door, be knowledgeable and ask questions. Ask to see a copy of their license. If they don’t show the license or can’t produce a copy, I would not permit them to spray, no matter the price.

Each company must have a licensed applicator. They can also have a “trained serviceman.” This person is also trained and can apply pesticides under the supervision of a licensed applicator. Certain restrictions must be followed.

Licenses expire annually, and applicators are required to renew by paying the fee. They are also required to attend continuing education courses to obtain five credit hours every three years to keep their license.

Ohio State University Extension provides education for both commercial and private pesticide applicators. Private applicators apply pesticides on their property.

Having a license requires excellent record-keeping. This includes information on the licensed commercial applicator and trained servicepersons applying pesticides, details of the application, equipment, wind direction, velocity, air temperature, and more.

ODA periodically conducts a surprise inspection of these records. They also refer to the records if there is a complaint about the application.

There is at least one company in the Miami Valley going around offering a good price to spray your entire property. I would strongly urge you to follow up and ask questions, and obtain a copy of their license before hiring someone.

Oh, and another thing, this company was making off-label applications, which is against the law.

