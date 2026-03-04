Art exhibitions in Dayton to see in March — and why you should

Credit: Jordan Barker Credit: Jordan Barker

Every exhibition and reception listed here is free and open to the public.

Solo exhibitions by Whitney Sage & Nicholas Hill at Rosewood Arts Center

Rosewood opens two solo artist exhibitions: Threshold Elegies, small scale drawings by Whitney Sage, and The Pandemic Portraits, a series of ink portraits on newspaper by Nicolas Hill. Both artists speak to loss; Sage’s drawings connect to the collective experience of shrinking midwestern communities, while Hill’s drawings were made through the course of the COVID-19 crisis on related pages from The New York Times.

How to go: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. March 9-April 11 at the Kettering Health Art Gallery at Rosewood Arts Center, 2655 Olson Dr., Kettering. Reception and gallery talks by both artists on April 11, 1-3 p.m. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit playkettering.org/gallery.

Dayton Society of Artists present shows at two locations

DSA will host an opening reception for Part of a Whole 1/2, the first in a two-part annual members’ exhibition, with a free opening reception on Friday, March 13, 6–8 p.m.

Separately, Close to Home, curated by DSA, will take place at the Rosewood Arts Center’s Community Gallery Space, opening March 9. The theme explores experiences of place, and memory, reflecting on how environments shape our sense of connection and belonging.

DSA offers robust programing in addition to their shows. Workshops — letterpress cards, figure drawing, art book club — can be found on their website.

How to go: Noon-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, or by appointment at info@daytondsa.org. March 13-April 3 at the Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High Street, Dayton. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit daytondsa.org.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Aniya Lyons at Events at the Gallery

Pop-up exhibition at new gallery and event space downtown near the Ardent Hotel. Titled “One with Nature”, the colorful exhibit of nature-themed oil paintings on canvas is being self-produced by artist Aniya Lyons.

“I never felt like I could fit my art into traditional calls for art, so I decided to move away from that strategy. I’m funding this all independently. This is 100% a dream of mine,” said the artist.

There will be coffee for purchase from Road Runner Mobile Espresso Bar and ceramics by McCoy Crafted.

How to go: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. April 11 at Events at the Gallery at 12 W First Street, Dayton. For more information visit @madebyaniya_ on Instagram and eventsatgallery.com.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The Contemporary Dayton

Through March 28 TCD’s monthly member spotlight features mixed media artist Elisha Frontz’s Vernal Equinox. Look for these featured shows in the T. Chase Hale & Jonathan A. Hale Gallery.

Frontz’s watercolor on paper paintings are combined with sewing patterns, string, and brass tacks to “celebrate the vernal equinox, the astronomical beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere.”

Most artworks are available for purchase, with proceeds supporting both the artist and The Contemporary Dayton’s mission to “connect artists and audiences through accessible, engaging contemporary art experiences.”

Also opening this month are three solo exhibitions of Detroit-based artists Jason REVOK, Paul Verdell, and Jamea Richmond-Edwards.

Jason REVOK: Mutually Exclusive, features new work that pushes the artist’s investigations of mechanical precision and physical force through intricate spirograph compositions and instrument frame drag paintings; Paul Verdell: Tabernacle, a body of gestural, layered paintings that blur abstraction and landscape while exploring sanctuary, vulnerability, and spiritual space; and Jamea Richmond-Edwards: Leviathan, a film informed by mythology, Afrofuturist iconography, and magical realism that traces the artist’s family history and their enduring connection to Detroit.

How to go: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday at The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. 4th St., Dayton. Jason REVOK, Paul Verdell, and Jamea Richmond-Edwards Opening Reception 6-8 p.m. March 13. Elisha Frontz: Vernal Equinox Closing Reception 4-6 p.m. March 28. For more information visit codayton.org.