Annual Nuxy Bash set for this weekend at Miracle League Fields

The annual Nuxy Bash, the annual summer party at the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, will feature the annual celebrity softball game as well as a Rozzi’s fireworks show.

But this year, the Nuxy Bash will be a little closer to the Ol’ Lefthander’s birthday, which is on July 30. Joe Nuxhall, the famed former Reds pitcher and announcer, died in 2007 after battling non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and would have been 95.

“The Nuxy Bash is one of my favorite events because it allows our community to come together and celebrate all of the good things that have happened and the good people who keep our mission alive,” said Kim Nuxhall, president and board chairman of The Nuxhall Foundation. “We love tipping our caps to our team of incredible supporters, and celebrating my dad’s legacy of character.”

The Nuxhall Foundation is the legacy foundation for the elder Nuxhall, who was the youngest player ever to play in an MLB game, and Cincinnati Reds broadcaster for nearly 40 years. A central project of the foundation is The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, an entirely accessible baseball and recreational facility where every player with every challenge gets every chance to play. More than 200 players from 4 to 79 years old participate in programs at the Miracle League.

Credit: Provided/Joe Wiesman Credit: Provided/Joe Wiesman

During this year’s special pre-game ceremony, which starts at 7 p.m. the 2023 winners of the Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship will be recognized in conjunction with the Fairfield Community Foundation. In addition, the 24 athletes traveling to Pigeon Forge, Tenn., as part of this year’s Miracle Series will also be introduced and recognized on-field.

Following the game, children can enjoy an on-field read along of Joey The Can-Do Kangaroo by author Chad Caddell, which is followed by a brief Kickball-A-Palooza. The evening will conclude with the Rozzi Fireworks display that’s set to start around 9:30 p.m.

Ameritas is again the presenting sponsor for the Nuxy Bash.

“It thrills us to partner with the Nuxhall Foundation for the Nuxy Bash another year,” said Dave Voelker, Ameritas senior vice president of individual operations. “The league provides an inclusive, welcoming community and atmosphere that gives equal opportunity to those who want to enjoy the special game of baseball.”

Admission to the Nuxy Bash is free, but available concessions will be available for cash purchases, along with ice cream available from Special Neat Treats, an ice cream truck owned and operated by Joel Wegener and his children, Mary Kate and Josh, who have Down syndrome. The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Field’s new mascot, Joey the Can-Do Kangaroo, will also be in attendance, and copies of the Foundation’s children’s book about Joey will be available for purchase.

2023 Nuxy Bash schedule

When: Saturday

6 p.m.: Park opens

6:30 p.m.: Registration for celebrity softball players

7 p.m.: On-field welcome ceremony

7:30 p.m.: Celebrity softball game

9:15 p.m.: Joey The Can Do Kangaroo Read-a-Long with Chad Caddell

9:30 p.m.: Rozzi Fireworks Show

Where: The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, 4850 Groh Lane, Fairfield

Guests

The annual softball game combines local celebrities that have been supporters of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields on teams with players from the Great Miami Valley YMCA Youth League and the Therapeutic Recreation for the Disabled Adult League. Celebrities on this year’s teams include Local 12 anchor Sheila Gray and retired anchor John Lomax, former Cincinnati Red Scott Williamson, 700 WLW’s Bill “Seg” Dennison, director of the Reds Community Fund Charley Frank, 2022 Nuxhall Humanitarian Award recipient Teddy Kremer, WCPO meteorologist Cameron Hardin, Journal-News reporter Michael D. Pitman and local commercial superstar Ed Hartman.