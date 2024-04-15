Anime Day: Cosplay and other events slated in Beavercreek

The Sekai Guild is also officially partnering with anime-themed restaurant Izakaya for the event. The restaurant, which opened earlier this year, has proved incredibly popular, even having to close for a time due to to the crowds.

Pop-culture store FYE is another official partner for the event. Griffin Parker, public relations for the Sekai Guild, is calling the shop “the home base headquarters for the organization.”

The Sekai Guild will be occupying the half of FYE themed to Suncoast video to answer any questions about the new organization and their goals of inclusivity and cultural awareness.

The Sekai Guildwill also conduct a cosplay contest in which entrants dress in high quality costumes based on popular characters. Those who want to partake in the contest must register before 2 p.m. at the Suncoast checkout counter.

The contest will take place out on the patio of Izakaya at 3 p.m. Those entering the competition must abide by the rules, which can be found below:

The Sekai Guild and Izakaya are also bringing three established cosplayers to judge this event: Krazy Kat Studios, Hakc and Megan Sora. Each of these judges have been cosplaying for at least 15 years and have created dozens of different cosplays.

Apart from Izakaya and FYE, there are a large variety of shops and restaurants across the mall themed for Japanese culture and anime, including Box lunch, Nori Japan, Nani, Hot Topic, Original 151 and Fusian, which call the mall home and will be open during the event.

This is the first major event put on by the Sekai Guild, which was officially established earlier this year. Yet, those behind the guild are well-versed in event planning.

“The experience between us is decades worth at this point” said Griffin Parker. “Within the last couple months, we decided to sort of split off from things that we had been doing and start something new.”

Parker said the Sekai Guild is already looking to hold similar events in the future.

“We’ve already had some members of the community come in with some pretty crazy ideas that I would love to see implemented.”

How to go

What: Anime Day in Beavercreek 2024

Where: Various shops throughout the Mall at Fairfield Commons: 2727 Fairfield Commons, Beavercreek

When: Saturday, April 20. Cosplay Contest at 3 p.m.

More info: https://sekaiguild.org