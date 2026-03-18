Amish Cook: Walking into a new day, a wedding trip filled with memories

I’ve found that I can get swallowed up worrying about not fitting in with the girls, or not being like other families. But the other mindset works much better, I find joy in being with the girls, after all, they’re not married either. With that I also find comfort in spending time with other couples, after all, was not that the life I still cherish?

So on the bus I found myself situated between the couples and the girls, and best of all, my Savior, who stayed with me the duration of the trip. In less than three hours, we arrived at the community center, where a group of us got off to help with morning preparations for feeding the 500 guests. The others headed on to the church building where services had begun.

A few hours later when we arrived where the ceremony would be performed, the last stanzas of a German song were being sung. We filed in and took our seats among the many others. The next hour and a half were spent listening to messages, mostly on marriage. The young couple was encouraged to keep walking with the Lord as they stepped into marriage and all that He has for them.

It was touching to see their hands joined in marriage, knowing that this lifelong commitment was not meant to be all easy, yet with Christ, there would be untold blessings. Though my husband is no longer at my side, I still take delight in seeing other marriages flourish together after years of weathering and intensity. It’s a beautiful picture of the love Jesus, as the groom, has for us as His bride. No matter the cost, we stay true to Him and He to us.

The table waiters, cooks, coffee servers, and other helpers all hopped onto three buses to be shuttled over to the community center. Upon our arrival, we ate lunch before tackling our noon tasks.

Candles were lit across the tables and finishing touches on the food. Mashed potatoes, gravy, grilled chicken, buttered noodles, wedding salad, herb bread, brownie fruit pizza, and Snickers tapioca was on the menu.

When the guests began filing into the reception, the 70 helpers lined up to sing. It looked pretty. Most of the girls wore gray or blush with white aprons. The guys stood along the back with white and black shirts. One song especially blessed my heart which was a favorite of my uncle’s family as they walked the cancer journey together. Aren’t those words so true for any stage of life? “God is still good.”

The weather was perfect with gentle sunshine and slight breeze. By mid afternoon, most of the guests had cleared out while some of us hung around to help with kitchen work and chat with friends. A highlight for me was meeting extended family from both the bride and groom. The groom’s mother is a widow, thus holds a special place in my heart.

Now on the front porch of the community center, I took a seat beside this elderly lady and introduced myself. I was quite surprised to learn that she is the mother of my widow friend. Gentleness and kindness seeped through her entire demeanor. More ladies gathered around. We listened with keen interest as she told stories of long ago days. It was evident that she had many years of experience in life; it is those people that make me want to just sit and listen for hours. Haven’t they gleaned much in life that we can learn from?

By 5 p.m. it was supper time and a new set of guests were ushered in. I gathered the children, we headed for the table to be served. Again the reality of being alone swept over me. I thought of the many widows out there. I thought of those who were never married, and those who were married and wished they weren’t. At the end of the day it is the reality in everyone’s personal life that we’re all faced with. Yes, tears are not bad, in fact they are important. What we do with them is perhaps, just as important. Will they make us or break us?

After a light supper of hot ham and cheese sandwiches, mac and cheese, leftover salad, cupcakes, and ice cream cups, we eagerly listened to an inspiration shared by the bride’s uncle. After filing through and greeting the couple and the parents, we all headed for the bus, ready for the ride home. Abby, we’ll miss you, now that you moved to Kentucky to be with your new husband. Nonetheless we wish you God’s touch each step of the journey.

Try this delicious broccoli salad that was served at the wedding.

Wedding Broccoli Salad

1 head broccoli, chopped

1 head cauliflower, chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup sour cream

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 pound bacon, fried and crumbled

1 cup Cheddar cheese, shredded

Combine the chopped broccoli and cauliflower in a large bowl. In a separate bowl, combine the mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar, and salt to make a creamy dressing. Add the dressing to the broccoli–cauliflower mix, stirring to evenly coat the vegetables. Stir in the bacon and the cheese, reserving a small amount to sprinkle on top of the salad just before serving.