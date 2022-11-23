‘After-Hours Wedding Show’ at Fitton Center to have more than 50 vendors

A Bride’s Mafia will soon host its semi-annual “After-Hours Wedding Show” at The Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton.
The bridal show offers meet-and-greets with more than 50 regional wedding vendors and will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 1.
“This is a perfect partnership,” said Kristie Bulach of A Bride’s Mafia. “The Fitton Center is a wonderful venue for a wedding reception, so this really is one-stop shopping for people. You can see florists, dresses, DJs, caterers, decorators, photographers — everything really — and book the actual place where you see everything set up.”
Fitton Center Executive Director Ian MacKenzie-Thurley said the event will take place in multiple spaces.
“We are happy to turn our building over to Kristie and the team from A Bride’s Mafia,” he said. “From the Carruthers Signature Ballroom to the Vista Room, from the theater to the gallery spaces, they showcase our versatility as a wedding and reception venue. This will be a fantastic experience not only for brides to be, but for the grooms and the entire wedding party.”
The show includes thousands of dollars-worth of wedding-event giveaways for registered guests, states a release from the Fitton Center.
Presenting sponsors are White Wisteria Bridal Boutique, Bambino International and Sphire Elegance Specialty Linens & Chair Covers.
How to go
What: After-Hours Wedding Show
Where: The Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton
When: 6 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 1
Register: Go online to https://abridesmafia.com or email kristie@abridesmafia.com. Tickets to the event are free, but registration is required.
