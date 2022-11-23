‘After-Hours Wedding Show’ at Fitton Center to have more than 50 vendors

The bridal show offers meet-and-greets with more than 50 regional wedding vendors and will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 1.

“This is a perfect partnership,” said Kristie Bulach of A Bride’s Mafia. “The Fitton Center is a wonderful venue for a wedding reception, so this really is one-stop shopping for people. You can see florists, dresses, DJs, caterers, decorators, photographers — everything really — and book the actual place where you see everything set up.”