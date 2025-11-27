‘Adulting 101’ for local teens and young adults teaches banking, home basics, car care and more

“People can take advantage of these courses for free at the library,” she said. “It’s a program that teaches an important set of life skills for teens and young adults.”

The courses, geared to participants ages 15-25, will be offered on select Saturdays. At the Hamilton Lane Library, courses are offered twice a month from 11 a.m.-noon. Participants will learn some of the basic skills they need to transition into adulthood.

“We want it to be interesting and offer things that teenagers know they need how to do,” Mancuso said.

Courses offered at the Hamilton Lane Library include:

Dec. 6 – Basic Home Upkeep

Dec. 13 – Clothing Care

Jan. 3 – Basic Car Maintenance

Jan. 10 – Essay Writing & College Success Tips

Feb. 7 – Budgets, Banking, Insurance & Investments

Feb. 14 – Studying & Scheduling in College

No registration is required for courses at the Hamilton branch, 300 N. Third St.

At the Fairfield Branch, registration is required. “Adulting 101: Essential Skills for Life” will be offered once a month in December, January and February. Courses will run from 3-5 p.m. on select Saturdays. Course dates are Dec 13, Jan 17 and Feb 14. Light refreshments will be provided.

To register or for more details, call (513) 858-3238. The Fairfield Lane Library is located at 1485 Corydale Drive.

Monthly workshops at Fairfield Lane Library include:

Dec. 13 – Household Repair Basics with SELF

Jan. 17 – How to do laundry with special presenter the Laundry Spot

Feb. 14 – Formal Writing Skills

A “Basic Car Maintenance for Teens” with pros from Spring Street Auto Service Inc. leading the course was previously offered at the Oxford Lane Library.

One local teen participated in the course, and he was able to help a parent change a flat tire on the spot without calling for assistance.

“We started the course at Oxford Lane Library, and it was really successful. People enjoyed it,” Mancuso said.

She said “The Basic Car Maintenance for Teens” course was a hands-on learning experience.

“A few days after that program, we found out that one of the teenagers who participated in the course was in the car with his mom and she got a flat tire. He was like, Mom, I just learned how to do this. I can change the tire. So, together they changed the tire. It’s something he never would have been able to do if he had not learned it at the course. They came back to tell us about it, and it was exciting for us to hear about it,” said Mancuso.

MORE DETAILS

For more information about “Adulting 101” and other programs at The Lane Libraries, call (513) 894-6557 or visit the Lane website at www.lanepl.org.