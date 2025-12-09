Additional date added for Deck the Diamond at Day Air Ballpark

More than 1.1 million lights have ushered in a new era of holiday entertainment for Dayton through Deck the Diamond, which opened Nov. 14 and continues nightly through Jan. 3, 2026 except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

This family-friendly showcase, a 45-night event taking place from 6-9 p.m., transforms the home of the Dayton Dragons into a winter wonderland of lights and decorations, tasty holiday treats and beverages, holiday shopping, the North Pole Express, a 44-foot-tall Christmas tree, photos with Santa and more.

“We are always looking for opportunities for people to come and visit us at the ballpark and make memories,” said Brandy Guinaugh, executive vice president and assistant general manager of the Dayton Dragons. “People are looking for something new and different. We have other great opportunities in the Miami Valley to check out lights so why not us? We’ve been examining this (idea) for a while.”

Other ballparks may follow suit

The organization hopes to replicate the success of ballpark holiday light shows across the country.

“Some of our peers in Minor League Baseball have ventured down this similar path in their markets and it’s been great for the communities they serve and reside them, many of which are in downtown spaces like ourselves,” Guinaugh said. “On the surface we’re a baseball team and all you had was the spring and summer for baseball, and we have now extended that economically with our neighboring companies and businesses. The chance for people to come downtown and do something fun as a family unit, a date night or with a group of friends — it’s going to be great. This is a great way to bring connection to people.”

What to expect

The multitudes of lights are not stagnant, which allows the atmosphere to feel fun and magical.

“Approximately every 10 minutes the lights will dance and animate to a certain song on our playlist,” Guinaugh said. “Our test runs in the evenings have been really fun to watch. But Deck the Diamond is not just about walking around looking at lights. We have a lot of things that make this (event) special.”

Additional activities include opportunities for kids to write letters to Santa, participate in a scavenger hunt, play carnival games and create their own ornament. Families can also enjoy taking selfies at various “Elfie Stations” which will be located around the ballpark.

In particular, the Tinsel and Tunes Stage and the Front Page News are two elements being presented by the Dayton Daily News. The Tinsel and Tunes Stage will feature holiday music performed live by local musicians, choirs and instrumental groups. The Front Page News is a photobooth intended to attract anyone who has ever dreamed of being on the front page.

Organizers are excited about the inaugural festivities and implementing a new holiday tradition.

“This show will be fresh and exciting every time people come to experience it every holiday season,” Guinaugh said. “We have every intention of making this beautiful winter spectacular a mainstay for downtown Dayton.”

MORE DETAILS

Day Air Ballpark has numerous areas available for groups, families and companies of any size to celebrate the holidays together including luxury suites (heated indoor suites), the NEW Diamond Club, and more.

Those who want to book a holiday party at Day Air Ballpark should go online to dragonsdeckthediamond.com or call (937) 228-2287 ext. 698.

Day Air Ballpark is a cashless venue, and Merry Market, the North Pole Express and all food and beverage items require additional purchases. All other activities are included in the ticket price, the organization said.

Tickets to Deck the Diamond are already available. Admission is $12 for Monday–Thursday dates, $14 for Friday–Sunday dates and $16 for Flexible Date tickets. A limited number of tickets are available for each Deck the Diamond event. Advance purchases are encouraged. Also, rides on the North Pole Express cost $5.

Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the Day Air Ballpark Box Office or by calling (937) 228-2287.

Day Air Ballpark is located at 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton.