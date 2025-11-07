A standalone Sephora store has opened at Liberty Center

A Sephora store is seen in this photo. A new one has opened at Liberty Center in Butler County. FILE

Credit: Jeff Greenberg

Credit: Jeff Greenberg

A Sephora store is seen in this photo. A new one has opened at Liberty Center in Butler County. FILE
BUSINESS
By
52 minutes ago
X

Oh, the places you will go (for makeup and fragrances)!

Sephora has long been located inside and near area department stores, but today a standalone shop opens in front of Liberty Center in Liberty Twp. The newly constructed outparcel building is in front of The Cheesecake Factory at 7615 Blake St.

Customers can explore thousands of products from more than 300 curated brands, receive expert guidance from trained “Beauty Advisors” and get services at the Beauty Studio.

Today, Nov. 7 is the grand opening and it will be open throughout the weekend with prizes including makeup bags and scratch cards for people who check it out. The store’s hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.

Last month, Liberty Center celebrated 10 years open in Liberty Twp. It will host its annual Lights Up holiday event Nov. 22.

In Other News
1
Going to this weekend’s Greater Cincinnati Holiday Market in...
2
List: Places offering free meals on Veterans Day to those who have...
3
The iconic Shillito’s elves display in Cincinnati will be visible...
4
Members of Lexington Children’s Theatre bring ‘Stuart Little’ to...
5
You never know when it might be your turn to stand in the food...

About the Author

Mandy Gambrell is the Managing Editor of Verticals & Audience for the Dayton Daily News and Cox First Media, overseeing Lifestyles, Entertainment, Arts & Culture, Food, and Homes/Real Estate.