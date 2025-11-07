A standalone Sephora store has opened at Liberty Center

Customers can explore thousands of products from more than 300 curated brands, receive expert guidance from trained “Beauty Advisors” and get services at the Beauty Studio.

Today, Nov. 7 is the grand opening and it will be open throughout the weekend with prizes including makeup bags and scratch cards for people who check it out. The store’s hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.

Last month, Liberty Center celebrated 10 years open in Liberty Twp. It will host its annual Lights Up holiday event Nov. 22.