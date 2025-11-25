A local graphic designer will share her tips and this year’s gift-wrapping trends at Hamilton event

As a youth, she loved re-arranging presents under the family Christmas tree and remains fascinated by the display.

“Like a lot of families, Christmas was super important in our house,” O’Neal Brenner said. “My mom would live and die by the family traditions. The same meal at the same time, things like that. My mom is already shopping for Christmas 2026.”

Scripted, which is on Main Street in Hamilton, sells a collection of cards, stationery, gift wrap, and other items for home, office and gift-giving. O’Neal Brenner opened it in 2019. She also owns and operates a boutique graphic design agency, O’Neal Signs.

“I kind of live in Christmas world all year long,” O’Neal Brenner said. “We have the shop, but I’m a graphic designer and I do a lot of licensing for Christmas items.”

The store has stationery sets, cards, pens, and papers as well as notebooks and planners. It is at 306 Main St.

Scripted shares a space with Polished Hamilton, a clean beauty nail salon that specializes in nail art, manicures and pedicures. Polished Hamilton is owned by Abby O’Neal, Carrie’s daughter, and opened in July of 2024.

O’Neal Brenner has had her wrapping paper designs picked up by national retailers such as Target. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York commissioned her to make a holiday greeting card based on an 18th-century vase in its collection.

Her work has been seen on the “Today Show” and “Good Moring America,” among others.

She studied graphic design at Ohio State University (where she also was the first women to audition to play mascot Brutus Buckeye) and she worked in agencies for a few years after graduation before founding Carrie O’Neal Designs in 2001.

Gift-wrapping presentation

During the event, O’Neal Brenner plans to show guests how to make a gift display look inviting, and she will also demonstrate how to make an individual package shine. She will highlight three levels of wrapping, starting with basics such as cutting, folding and taping paper for a standard square or rectangular box.

Then, she will offer tips for odd-shaped items and how to use the wrapping to both disguise and enhance what’s under the paper.

O’Neal Brenner will also share some expert-level tricks for more experienced wrappers.

She will have some Hamilton-themed items available for purchase at the luncheon, including two different styles of wrapping paper as well as hot cocoa tins and throw blankets.

“Wrap It Up” with Carrie O’Neal Brenner will be at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 3 at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton. Tickets are $26 for Fitton Center members and $32 for non-members. Lunch is included and will be provided by Two Women in a Kitchen.