A guide to Christmas tree farms in the region in 2023

The hunt for the perfect tree has been a holiday tradition for as long as Andrea McKinney can remember.

“As a little girl, my family would go every year to cut a Christmas tree down,” said McKinney, who lives in Troy. “This family tradition is a wonderful memory for me, and I wanted to pass that tradition on to my own children. Searching up and down the rows to find the perfect tree is like something out of a Hallmark movie — looking for the perfect shape and size.”

McKinney, her husband and children are now part of the hunt for the “perfect” tree every year. It’s a tradition that means even more to her because of the time she spent helping out on her aunt’s tree farm when she was a kid — planting, shaping and later selling trees.

“It’s a tradition I will treasure because I experienced first-hand the hard work that goes into owning and operating a tree farm,” McKinney said. “Seeing the families that came to my aunt’s tree farm to carry on traditions that have been passed down from generation to generation.”

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, 22.34 million real Christmas trees were purchased in 2022. The largest percentage of those trees (30.8 percent) were bought at choose and cut farms.

“We usually go right after Thanksgiving, so it is a perfect kick off to the Christmas season,” said Elizabeth Barrentine of Oakwood. “It’s usually not too cold yet and it’s a great day to be out in nature and can be followed up with coffee or hot cocoa by the fireplace as we get out the Christmas decorations.”

The challenge of the search, the excitement of finding the just-right tree and the fun of decorating — cutting down your own tree creates new memories and celebrates memories of holidays long past.

With close to 15,000 farms growing Christmas trees across the country — many in and around the Miami Valley — a freshly-cut tree is likely just a short drive away. Most tree farms have saws to lend and offer wrapping to simplify the tree-cutting adventure.

So, whether you’re looking for thin or bushy, long needles or short, let the cutting begin. The following guidelines are courtesy of the National Christmas Tree Association.

WHAT TO EXPECT AT A CHOOSE AND CUT FARM

Be aware of possible farm hazards

Most tree farms keep their fields very well groomed, but there are some things that are beyond the farmer’s control. Be careful of fire-ant mounds, tree stumps, an occasional blackberry vine, uneven ground and sharp saws.

Go to the farm prepared for a day in the country

Wear comfortable shoes and old clothes. Bring rain gear if the weather is threatening. The “cutter downers” and the “loader uppers” should also have gloves. Don’t forget the camera.

Equipment to bring

Saws are usually provided by the farm operator. Call ahead to check if you need to bring any supplies.

Pricing

Some farms measure and price trees individually, others sell them by the foot. Ask about the pricing policy before heading out in the field.

Tree size

Head out to the field and select the tree that fits your predetermined needs. Check the trunk to be sure that it is sufficiently straight. Keep in mind that pines will usually have, at least, some crook in their trunks. Also check that the tree has a sufficiently long handle to accommodate your stand.

Needles

In the fall all conifers drop or shed a certain portion of their oldest needles. This is a normal part of the life cycle of the tree and occurs because the tree is preparing itself for winter. Most farms provide shaking or blowing services so that you will depart with a clean tree.

Cutting your tree down

Cutting the tree is easiest as a two-person project. The “cutter downer” usually lies on the ground while the helper holds the bottom limbs up. While the cut is being made, the helper should tug on the tree lightly to ensure that the saw kerf remains open, and the saw does not bind. The tugging force should be applied to the side of the tree opposite the cut.

Transportation

Bring the tree to the processing area where it will be cleaned and netted. Netting makes transporting and handling the tree substantially easier.

AREA TREE FARMS

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

A. Brown & Sons Nursery

Location: 7701 Salem Ave., Clayton

Trees: Cut-your-own Canaan fir, Fraser fir, white pine and Norway spruce for $89 (checks and cash only) at this family owned-and-operated business. Large selection of pre-cut firs, pines and spruces — from 3 to 14 feet — prices vary by variety.

Extras: Wreaths, fresh roping and bundles of greenery are available.

Hours: Cut-your-own: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 18-23; Nov. 24-Dec. 23 (or until sold out) 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

More info: Visit www.brownsnursery.com

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Advent Christmas Tree Farm

Location: 10581 Haber Rd., Englewood

Trees: The farm has 47 acres and more than 15,000 trees including a variety of fir, pine and spruce trees.

Extras: Seasonal gift shop on site and photography sessions can be booked.

Hours: By appointment only beginning Nov. 25, reserve a spot via the website.

More info: Visit www.advent.farm

Red Barn Tree Farm

Location: 990 Soldiers Home Rd., Miamisburg

Trees: A limited number of cut-your-own trees — mostly Fraser and Balsam firs and white pine — are available as well as pre-cut Fraser firs from North Carolina.

Extras: Garland, wreaths and Christmas crafts. Don’t miss a visit with Santa on Nov. 26.

Hours: Weekends only, 10 a.m. until dusk

More info: Visit Red Barn Tree Farm on Facebook

GREENE COUNTY

Country Charm Tree Farm

Location: 348 Timothy Lane, Xenia

Trees: The family owned-and-operated tree farm offers a wide variety of cut-your-own and pre-cut trees. Cut-your-own Canaan fir, Black Hills and Norway spruce range in price from $55-$100. Pre-cut pricing varies by type of tree. Tree shaking and baling is included.

Extras: Handmade wreaths, swags and grave blankets available. Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies.

Hours: Opening day is Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. Open 4-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday until sold out.

More info: Visit www.countrycharmtrees.com or call 937-352-6240

Carl & Dorothy Young’s Christmas Trees

Location: 4968 U.S. Route 68 North, Yellow Springs

Trees: The Yellow Springs farm has 26,000 trees over 30 acres to choose from including Canaan fir, Norway spruce, and White pine. The farm is utilizing a reservation system for all Christmas tree customers this year. Cut-your-own trees start at $80.

Extras: Will shake, wrap and load trees. Complimentary hot chocolate and popcorn available in the gift shop.

Hours: By reservation only

More info: Visit www.youngschristmastreefarm.com

Spring Valley Tree Farm

Location: 2462 Cook Road, Spring Valley

Trees: This year the farm will have mostly 5, 6 and 7-foot trees available. A special “Spruce Day” will be held on Dec. 16 with Norway, White, Serbian and Colorado Blue spruce trees available. Reservations required for all cut-your-own trees.

Extras: Saws and sleds available. Clean and wrap for $1. Wreaths and pre-cut trees also available.

Hours: By reservation only

More info: Visit www.springvalleytreefarmllc.com

WARREN COUNTY

Big Tree Plantation

Location: 2544 South Waynesville Road, Morrow

Trees: Canaan firs are the No. 1 selling cut-your own tree at the Morrow farm. Big Tree also has live trees ready for planting and pre-cut tree varieties include Fraser and balsam fir, white pine, blue and Black Hills spruce.

Extras: The Christmas Gift Barn has plenty of holiday decorations, wreaths and unique gifts. The Little Tree Kids Shop is designed for young shoppers with elves ready to help and inexpensive items. Santa will be visiting from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24-26.

Hours/more info: For complete list of daily hours for field cutting, tree barn, gift barn and café visit www.bigtreeplantation.com.

Berninger Christmas Trees and Wreaths

Location: 1220 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon

Trees: For more than a half century, the family-owned business has offered cut-your-own and pre-cut Christmas trees including Scotch pines, white pines and Canaan firs. Cut-your own trees are $52.

Extras: All trees are shaken and wrapped; trunks are drilled upon request. Don’t forget your free popcorn and handmade ornament.

Hours: Open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 1-3 (weather permitting)

More info: Visit http://berningertreesandwreaths.com/ or Berninger Trees and Wreaths on Facebook.

BUTLER COUNTY

John T. Nieman Nursery

Location: 3215 New London Road, Hamilton

Trees: This family-run nursery grows more than 60,000 trees on the 125-acre farm including blue spruce, Norway spruce, white pine, Leland cypress and Canaan fir.

Extras: The Christmas Barn has wreaths, swags, roping and arrangements as well as complimentary hot chocolate and cookies.

Hours: Open daily Nov. 18-Dec. 23; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. Field closes at dark but pre-cut lot is lit.

More info: Visit www.johnniemannursery.com or the John T Nieman Nursery on Facebook.

CLARK COUNTY

Greene Acres Christmas Tree Farm

Location: 9504 Lower Valley Pike, Medway

Trees: A field full of hand-manicured Canaan Fir trees of varying sizes are ready to cut and there is also a selection of pre-cut Fraser Fir and Scotch Pine. Tree shaking, packaging and car-side delivery is included.

Extras: Pictures with Santa on Nov. 24 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Check out the vintage gift shop for unique items for holiday gift giving.

Hours: Visit website or Facebook for updated hours.

More info: Visit www.greeneacreschristmastreefarm.com or Greene Acres Christmas Tree Farm on Facebook.

Pat’s Christmas Tree Farm

Location: 520 Whaley Road, New Carlisle

Trees: Canaan and Fraser firs in the cut-your-own field, most cost $90, including shaking

Extras: Handmade wreaths and grave blankets available.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

More info: Visit Pat’s Christmas Tree Farm on Facebook.