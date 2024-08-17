7-day menu planner, Aug. 18-24

PLAN AHEAD: Save enough ham, casserole and pie for Monday and, if desired, enough ham for Tuesday.

MONDAY (Heat and Eat)

Use the leftover ham for Grilled Ham and Swiss Sandwiches: Mix 1/3 cup rinsed and drained refrigerated sauerkraut with 1/4 cup Dijon mustard and 2 Tablespoons honey. Spread on rye bread and layer with the leftover ham and Swiss cheese. Grill on both sides in a nonstick skillet coated with cooking spray.

Serve with dill pickles and the heated leftover casserole. Slice some leftover pie for dessert.

TUESDAY (Budget)

Saving some pennies will be fun and tasty with low-cost Linguine with Mushrooms (see recipe). Add a green salad and garlic bread. Fresh pineapple chunks are a juicy dessert.

TIP: If desired, add 1/2 cup diced ham to the linguine and mushrooms.

WEDNESDAY (Express)

Make it cool and quick with Romaine and Tomato Salad with Chicken: Choose a packaged Caesar salad with low-fat dressing; add chopped tomatoes and thinly sliced red onions. Top with packaged cooked sliced chicken breast and any croutons.

Serve the simple salad with any bean soup, if desired. Add breadsticks. For dessert, fresh apricots are in order.

THURSDAY (Meatless)

No one will say no to no-meat Kasha, Bean and Corn Tacos. (See tip.) Cook and stir 1/2 cup whole kasha in a large nonstick skillet on medium-high for 2 minutes or until hot and slightly toasted; spoon into a bowl. In same skillet, heat 1 Tablespoon olive oil. Stir in 1 1/2 cups chopped onion and 1 cup chopped green bell pepper; cook and stir 5 minutes or until softened. Add 2 Tablespoons chili powder and 1 Tablespoon minced garlic; cook and stir 1 minute or until fragrant. Add reserved kasha and 2 cups boiling water. Simmer, covered, 7 minutes or until kasha is almost tender. Stir in 1 (15-ounce) can rinsed reduced-sodium pinto beans, 1 cup thawed frozen corn and 1 teaspoon coarse salt. Cook 3 more minutes or until kasha is tender. Spoon into 8 taco shells. Top with any shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, chopped tomatoes and reduced-fat sour cream.

All you need are nectarines for dessert.

TIP: Kasha is roasted buckwheat. Look for it with the grains or in the ethnic foods section. Kasha usually comes as whole or medium granulation.

FRIDAY (Kids)

The kids will love having Air Fryer Meatloaf with Barbecue Sauce (see recipe) for dinner tonight. So will the adults! Serve it with mashed potatoes and green beans. For dessert, enjoy a slice of watermelon.

SATURDAY (Easy Entertaining)

Invite guests for Moroccan Beef Kebabs tonight. In a large bowl, combine 2 Tablespoons chopped cilantro, 2 Tablespoons olive oil, 3 cloves minced garlic, 2 teaspoons cumin, 1 teaspoon paprika and 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper; mix well. Cut 1 1/4 pounds boneless beef top-sirloin steak, 1 medium onion and 1 medium green bell pepper into 1-inch pieces. Place marinade, meat and vegetables into a resealable plastic bag; turn to coat. Refrigerate 4 hours, turning once. Remove meat and vegetables from bag, discarding marinade. Alternately thread meat and vegetables onto four 12-inch skewers. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat for 8 to 10 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning once. Season with coarse salt to taste.

Serve with couscous and a red-tipped lettuce salad. Add pita bread. All you’ll want for dessert is light Lemon Sorbet.

SQUASH-RICE CASSEROLE (Sunday)

Servings: makes 10 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 30 minutes

1 medium onion, chopped

8 cups sliced zucchini squash (about 2 1/2 pounds)

2 cups cooked rice (cooked in unsalted chicken broth)

1 cup fat-free sour cream

1 cup shredded 50% reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese, divided

1/4 cup Italian-seasoned breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

Microwave onion on high (100% power) for 3 minutes; drain. Add squash and microwave 10 to 12 minutes or until softened. Drain; partially mash with potato masher. Combine zucchini mixture, cooked rice, sour cream, cheddar cheese, 2 Tablespoons Parmesan cheese, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper and eggs in a large bowl; mix well. Spoon mixture into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Microwave on high for 10 to 12 minutes or until bubbly. Heat broiler. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan cheese. Broil 1 to 3 minutes or until lightly browned.

Per serving: 151 calories, 9 grams protein, 4 grams fat (24% calories from fat), 1.9 grams saturated fat, 18 grams carbohydrate, 46 milligrams cholesterol, 405 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 1.

LINGUINE WITH MUSHROOMS (Tuesday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 25 minutes, plus linguine

8 ounces linguine

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 (8-ounce) package sliced white mushrooms

1 (4-ounce) package assorted sliced mushrooms (gourmet blend)

1/2 cup cubed cooked ham (optional)

3/4 cup unsalted chicken broth

1/4 cup half-and-half

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

1 cup frozen petite green peas

Cook linguine according to directions, omitting oil. Meanwhile, in a large nonstick skillet, heat oil on medium-high. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, 8 minutes or until softened and golden. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, 10 minutes or until tender. Stir in ham (if desired), broth, half-and-half, salt and pepper; bring to a boil. Cook 3 minutes or until slightly thickened, stirring occasionally. Place peas in colander; drain linguine over peas. Return linguine and peas to pot; add mushroom sauce. Toss to coat. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 329 calories, 13 grams protein, 6 grams fat (17% calories from fat), 1.7 grams saturated fat, 56 grams carbohydrate, 5 milligrams cholesterol, 79 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4.

AIR FRYER MEATLOAF WITH BARBECUE SAUCE (Friday)

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 30 minutes; standing time 6 to 8 minutes

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 cup panko crumbs

1/4 cup minced onion

1 egg, lightly beaten

2 Tablespoons minced parsley

3/4 cup mild barbecue sauce, divided

1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 clove garlic, minced

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Heat air fryer to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, combine beef, panko crumbs, onion, egg, parsley, 1/4 cup barbecue sauce, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, paprika, salt and pepper. Shape the mixture into a loaf and place on rack in air fryer. Air fry 20 minutes. Spoon remaining barbecue sauce over meatloaf; continue to cook 8 to 10 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Let meatloaf stand 6 to 8 minutes, slice and serve.

Per serving: 275 calories, 25 grams protein, 6 grams fat (20% calories from fat), 2.3 grams saturated fat, 27 grams carbohydrate, 62 milligrams cholesterol, 671 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 2.

