6 things kids can learn at the Ohio Renaissance Festival

Here are six things children could learn by attending the Ohio Renaissance Festival:

1. History you can touch (and hear and smell)

Textbooks may explain what blacksmiths did, but there’s something unforgettable about standing a few feet away as sparks fly from an actual forge. Kids can watch artisans weaving, glassblowing, or carving wood and instantly connect the dots to how people once lived without modern conveniences.

It’s history with sound effects and way more exciting than a worksheet.

2. The power of storytelling

Everywhere you turn, performers are weaving tales, whether it’s a dramatic sword fight or a jester cracking jokes. Kids see firsthand how storytelling isn’t just about reading words on a page. They can watch as expressions, humor and imagination brings tales to life.

It might even inspire them to tell their own stories.

3. Confidence through costumes

Give a kid a flower crown, a knight’s shield, or a fairy wand, and suddenly they’re braver, bolder, and ready to try new things. Dressing up at the festival lets children experiment with different roles and personalities.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

It’s a gentle reminder that self expression is something to celebrate, not hide. Costumes offer a level of fun and creativity and really make you feel like you are part of the festival.

4. Good old-fashioned manners

Where else will your 9-year-old pick up phrases like “Good morrow!” or “Huzzah!” and actually want to use them? The festival creates a space where kids practice greeting people, speaking with shopkeepers and showing respect for performers.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

It’s like sneaking in a manners lesson wrapped in medieval sparkle.

5. Appreciation for creativity and craftsmanship

From hand-sewn costumes to delicate jewelry to wooden swords, the festival is full of makers who spend hours perfecting their craft. Kids get to see what it means to create something with patience and skill which is a nice contrast to the instant download world they’re used to in 2025.

6. Family memories that stick

At the end of the day, the biggest lesson is that learning doesn’t always happen in a classroom. Sometimes it looks like cheering for a knight, laughing at a juggler, or standing in line to meet a mermaid. Kids learn that history, art, and even manners can be fun when shared with family. And honestly, isn’t that the kind of education that lasts the longest?

So yes, take your kids for the turkey legs and the jousts, but know they’ll come home with much more: a head full of history, a heart full of imagination, and maybe even a brand new vocabulary word or two. Huzzah to that!

First-timer festival tips

The Ohio Renaissance Festival runs weekends and Labor Day until Oct. 26.

Parking and walking: Parking is free, but expect a short walk to the gates. Strollers and wagons are your friends.

Costumes welcome (but not required): Kids love fairy wings, flower crowns, and capes, but you’ll fit in no matter what.

Cash vs. card: Most vendors take cards, but bring cash for small purchases or for the few that don’t.

Shows are family friendly: From jousts to comedy, to music, most acts are designed for all ages and happen multiple times throughout the day. Pro Tip-download their app for an up to date schedule.

Cast members and other revelers often exchange trinkets with kids; bring a pouch to carry or bring trinkets to trade if you want to partake.

For more information check out renfestival.com.