5 popular game-day appetizers to try while watching football

1. Loaded potato skins

Crispy, cheesy and packed with smoky bacon, these hearty bites are the MVP of any appetizer lineup.

Start with halved russet potatoes baked until golden, then scoop out the centers to make room for the good stuff — cheddar cheese, bits of crisp bacon, and a sprinkle of green onions. Pop them back in the oven until the cheese bubbles and the edges are crisp. Serve with cool sour cream or ranch dressing for dipping.

Game-day tip: Prep the potatoes in advance and just reheat before kickoff.

2. Honey garlic wings

No game day is complete without a platter of wings, and these sweet-and-sticky honey garlic ones are a guaranteed hit. They strike the perfect balance of crispy skin and juicy meat, glazed with a mouthwatering mix of honey, soy sauce, garlic, and a dash of chili flakes for subtle heat.

Bake or air-fry until golden, then toss in the sauce while they’re still hot so it clings to every bite.

Game-day tip: For a crispier finish, pat wings completely dry before baking.

3. Mini sliders three ways

Sliders are the ultimate crowd-pleaser — easy to grab, easy to eat, and customizable to fit any fan base.

Try a trio to keep things interesting, arranging them on a tray with toothpicks. They’ll disappear before halftime.

Classic cheeseburger sliders: Mini beef patties with melty American cheese, pickles, and a swipe of burger sauce on soft Hawaiian rolls.

Buffalo chicken sliders: Shredded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with blue cheese crumbles and a drizzle of ranch.

Pulled pork sliders: Slow-cooked pork shoulder with tangy barbecue sauce and a scoop of coleslaw for crunch.

Game-day tip: Toast the buns lightly before assembling to prevent sogginess.

4. Buffalo chicken dip

Mom blogger, influence and mother of five Shanisty Ireland swears by a good dip – and for good reason. Her buffalo chicken dip is a classic staple that never goes out of style and always wins on game day.

“This is probably my most requested recipe after someone tries it,” she said. “It’s simple to make and will be gobbled up as soon as it comes out of the oven.”

Ireland said although it sounds spicy, it’s pretty mild and very kid-friendly.

“If you want to tone down the spice, lesson the jalapeños and Tabasco,” she said. “For reference, my kids eat this recipe exactly as it’s instructed, but if you’re worried — modify it. You can always add jalapeños later if you find it isn’t spicy enough.”

5. Spinach and artichoke dip

If you’re looking for a foolproof, crowd-pleasing recipe, this is it.

“There are dips, and then there’s the dip,” said Ireland. “You know the one — the creamy, cheesy, bubbling masterpiece that disappears within minutes at any party.”

Ireland said it’s decadent without being heavy, and surprisingly simple to whip together.

“It bakes beautifully — golden, bubbly edges that practically beg for tortilla chips or warm bread,” she said. “It’s perfect for game day, holiday gatherings, or even a random Tuesday night when you need a little indulgence.”

