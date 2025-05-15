Trump trip yields largest order for GE widebody engines in company history

Qatar Airways has signed an agreement for more than 400 engines, including 60 GE9X and 260 GEnx engines, with options and spares, to power the airline’s next-generation Boeing 777-9 and Boeing 787 aircraft, GE said.

“The new agreements solidify GE Aerospace’s commitment to Qatar’s thriving aviation industry and build on the previous order for 188 GE9X engines, bringing the total to 248 engines,” GE said in a statement.

The addition of GEnx engines for the Boeing 787 fleet supplements an existing order for 124 engines.

The two deals also include service agreements for both engines.

The trip resulted in Qatar Airways agreeing to buy up to 210 jets from Boeing, said to be the U.S. plane producer’s largest order of widebody aircraft.

In GE’s statement, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Badr Mohammed Al-Meer said: “Our latest agreement with GE Aerospace reflects our confidence in the performance of the GE9X and GEnx engines to power our fleet of Boeing 777-9 and 787 aircraft. These next-generation engines are critical components in our strategy to ensure our fleet remains modern and efficient. Qatar Airways has ambitious plans for the future, and we value our continued partnership with GE Aerospace and their commitment to supporting our operational needs.”

Evendale-based GE Aerospace is a significant Southwestern Ohio employer. GE’s main area plants are in Beavercreek, Vandalia and its EPISCenter on the University of Dayton campus off River Park Drive.

Based in Butler County’s West Chester Twp. is CFM International, a joint venture of GE and French company Snecma.