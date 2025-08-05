VOICES: Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill is a lifeline for Ohio’s rural hospitals

As a member of the House Medicaid Committee, I have listened to Ohioans emphasize the critical importance of preserving access to health care. Equally vital is safeguarding Medicaid’s sustainability by preventing exploitation. This means ensuring the program endures for future generations without burdening our nation with unsustainable debt. President Trump pledged to the American people that he would protect health care, stating, “We will always protect Medicare and Social Security for our great seniors with no cuts, and we will defend Medicaid for those great people in need. The only thing we’re going to cut is the corruption and the crooks.” Congress upheld this promise through the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB).

The OBBB introduces work requirements for able-bodied adults on Medicaid, a practical reform to strengthen the program’s long-term viability. Here’s how it works: Able-bodied adults aged 19 to 64 must complete at least 80 hours per month of qualifying activities, such as employment, participation in a work or community service program, enrollment in an education program, or earning a monthly income equivalent to 80 hours at the applicable minimum wage. Clear exemptions ensure fairness: Pregnant women, individuals with disabilities, parents or caregivers of children 14 and younger, and those with verified medical exemptions are not subject to these requirements. In essence, the OBBB expects personal responsibility from those who are capable but choose not to work, volunteer, or pursue education while receiving taxpayer-funded health care. For those who value a sustainable Medicaid system free from exploitation, these requirements reflect common-sense governance.