VOICES: Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill is a lifeline for Ohio’s rural hospitals

As a member of the House Medicaid Committee, I have listened to Ohioans emphasize the critical importance of preserving access to health care. Equally vital is safeguarding Medicaid’s sustainability by preventing exploitation. This means ensuring the program endures for future generations without burdening our nation with unsustainable debt. President Trump pledged to the American people that he would protect health care, stating, “We will always protect Medicare and Social Security for our great seniors with no cuts, and we will defend Medicaid for those great people in need. The only thing we’re going to cut is the corruption and the crooks.” Congress upheld this promise through the One Big Beautiful Bill (OBBB).
The OBBB introduces work requirements for able-bodied adults on Medicaid, a practical reform to strengthen the program’s long-term viability. Here’s how it works: Able-bodied adults aged 19 to 64 must complete at least 80 hours per month of qualifying activities, such as employment, participation in a work or community service program, enrollment in an education program, or earning a monthly income equivalent to 80 hours at the applicable minimum wage. Clear exemptions ensure fairness: Pregnant women, individuals with disabilities, parents or caregivers of children 14 and younger, and those with verified medical exemptions are not subject to these requirements. In essence, the OBBB expects personal responsibility from those who are capable but choose not to work, volunteer, or pursue education while receiving taxpayer-funded health care. For those who value a sustainable Medicaid system free from exploitation, these requirements reflect common-sense governance.
Ohio’s Senators Moreno and Husted, and the rest of the Republican-led Senate, also ensured that rural hospitals in Ohio were protected. The National Rural Health Fund provides $50 billion over four years for rural providers, the largest dedicated rural health investment in U.S. history! We are hopeful that U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy, in consultation with U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who oversees federal rural development programs, will work quickly to implement this much needed program in rural America. Ohio is set to receive a record amount of Medicaid funding that will prevent closures in rural areas of Ohio like Appalachia. The reforms, spearheaded by the Republicans in the Senate, ensure Medicaid grows by 20% over the 10-year budget window while saving Ohio billions in state costs by removing ineligible enrollees and fraud. This redirects resources to vulnerable Ohioans.
By protecting the vulnerable, reducing waste to the tune of $344 billion, and honoring campaign promises, the OBBB ensures Medicaid remains a lifeline for those who need it most while promoting fiscal responsibility and fairness.
State Representative Diane Mullins is serving her first term in the Ohio House of Representatives. She represents the 47th House District which encompasses a portion of Butler County.