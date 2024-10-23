VOICES: Miami University Good Faith Bargaining statement

At the start of these negotiations, the Union proposed that the University provide FAM faculty and librarians with the 2% increase for 2023—2024 that was instituted for all other employees. In response to the Union’s demand, the University asked FAM whether it would be willing to agree that its proposed 2% increase would be the total annual increment that its members would receive for that first year of their respective collective bargaining agreements. FAM’s response was that even if the University agreed to the 2% increase, it intended to bargain for 2023—2024, in addition to the 2% that all other University employees were to otherwise receive for that year.

In light of FAM’s position, the University informed the Union that it could not agree to its proposed 2% increase for 2023—2024 without the University’s proposed assurances, but that, consistent with its legal obligations, it would negotiate wages for the new collective bargaining agreements as part of the full agreement and in a manner that ensured employees were paid fairly while allowing the University to operate effectively.

Good faith negotiations involve give and take by both parties. The University has consistently engaged in negotiations with FAM in an effort to reach an agreement that includes fair compensation for FAM bargaining unit members and will continue to do so. Pursuant to rules established by the Ohio SERB, unions may engage in hyperbole and false narratives; however, the employer may not.

For the most up-to-date information regarding the status of negotiations, please continue to visit the University’s bargaining update website: https://miamioh.edu/academic-affairs/labor-union-relations/ttt-tcpl/index.html