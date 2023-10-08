OUR VIEW: Democracy doesn’t pause for off-year elections

By now, you’ve heard plenty about Issues 1 and 2, both consequential ballot initiatives that deserve your attention this November 7. But don’t forget about the down-ticket races and issues that could have even more profound impacts on your community.”

Without marquee presidential or Senate campaigns to drive voters to the polls, off-year elections often suffer from low turnout, with less than 20% of Butler County voters showing up to the polls in November of 2021, compared to 50% of voters turning out in the 2022 general election. Whenever fewer voters decide an election, the outcome will be less representative of that community.

Despite Ohioans having to endure an unnecessary and expensive special election in August, it is still critically important that everyone register and participate in the November general election.

School levies, park levies and safety service levies all have a direct, tangible effect on our communities — and on residents’ taxes and budgets.

In Butler County’s Ross Twp., voters will be deciding whether to approve a levy for the police department there. The department is in the middle of a Bureau of Criminal Investigations probe for possible “payroll irregularities.” The levy is a renewal for 3.75 mills, and trustees are asking for an additional 1.5 mills — for five years — to support a truly full-time police force.

The department is in jeopardy if the levy isn’t approved by voters on Nov. 7.

After recent headlines surrounding poor behavior from elected officials at local school boards in Tipp City and Lakota, voters should take seriously their duty to elect candidates who will represent them professionally and responsibly.

And if you’re disappointed with your options on this November’s ballot, consider running for office next year. You might be the candidate your neighbors and community are waiting for.

Regardless of how you vote in this election, we want to arm you with as much information about the issues and candidates as possible. Today, we’ve released our 2023 Voter Guide, which allows you to research your candidates and hear, in their words, why you should elect them.

Democracy doesn’t only happen in even-year elections - don’t let your voice go unheard this November.